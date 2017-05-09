On tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, five contestants were left in the mix, which means that next week is the semi-finals. The remaining contestants were MLB player David Ross, footballer Rashad Jennings, bull rider Bonner Bolton, gymnast Simone Biles and Fifth Harmony group member Normani Kordei. So, which of these contestants was sent home tonight?

Unfortunately, we said goodbye to Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess.

The first couple announced as safe was Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy, followed by Simone Biles with Sasha Farber. The next couple revealed as safe was David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, which was a little bit of a surprise. This meant that Rashad Jennings and Bonner Bolton were in the bottom two.

In addition to individual performances, each duo performed a second dance with an additional pro, creating trio routines.

After Bolton’s first dance, judge Len Goodman was a bit rough on him, saying that he made it to far on the show and that it was the viewers’ fault. This was a big blow to the bull rider, who was clearly putting all his energy into the dance routines.