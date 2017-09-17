Millie Bobby Brown, ‘Stranger Things’ Cast: Get to Know Her Parents & Family

The cast of Stranger Things is up for several awards at the 2017 Emmys and young actress Millie Bobby Brown is a nominee. Brown is just 13 years old, and was born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, though she now lives in Los Angeles, California, but also reportedly resides in London. And, her nationality is actually British. Her parents were living in Bournemouth, Dorset before they ended up moving to Orlando, Florida, so they have lived in several places across the world. Brown stands at a height of 5′ 3″ and she has been an active actress and model since 2013.

Brown’s parents are Kelly and Robert and her father works as a real estate agent. She has three brothers and sisters, Paige, Charlie, and Ava.

family is everything✌🏻️#brothers&sisters A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 31, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown’s parents don’t have the best reputation in the entertainment industry, as there were reports that Robert Brown demanded a signing fee from agents to represent his daughter. But, a rep for the Brown family said that the requests were “ill advice from someone outside the industry that was said in jest.”

Glamour previously reported that Brown’s parents nearly went broke trying to help their daughter live out her acting dreams. Daily Mail reports Brown saying:

It was very hard. There were lots of tears along the way.

Her parents are said to have “sold everything” in order to move to Hollywood with their family. They even had to borrow money from her manager to keep her career goals attainable. Brown also gets homeschooled so that she can focus on acting.

Millie Bobby Brown’s first break out role was as Alice in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland. She also went on to score roles on TV shows such as Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy.