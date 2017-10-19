Alexis Roderick, Billy Joel’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Legendary musician, Billy Joel, recently played his 100th show at Madison Square Garden in New York. According to People Magazine, Joel was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen for a performance that concertgoers won’t soon forget.

In 2017, Joel welcomed his third child; his second with his wife, Alexis Roderick.

Joel’s daughter, Remy Anne, was born at New York Hospital at 7:50 p.m. on October 22, 2017, according to Us Weekly. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Remy is Joel and Roderick’s second child — their first daughter was born in 2015. Joel and Roderick, 35, have been together since 2009.

1. She Married Joel in a Surprise Ceremony at His Estate on Long Island

Joel and Roderick started dating in 2009 and tied the knot on July 4, 2015. According to exclusive details given by a spokeswoman to PEOPLE Magazine, the couple “surprised guests at their annual July 4th party by exchanging vows in front of their family and close friends.”

The ceremony took place at Joel’s estate on Long Island, and it was presided over by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is a longtime friend of both Joel and Roderick. At the wedding, Joel’s daughter, Alexa Ray, 29, gave a speech.

PEOPLE Magazine also reported that guests feasted on “harvested pearl oysters, jumbo spot prawns and chilled Maine lobster,” courtesy of Mark of Excellence Distinctive Catering.

This was Joel’s fourth marriage. He and his first wife, Elizabeth Weber Small, divorced after about nine years together. He married supermodel Christie Brinkley in 1985, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Alexa, on December 29, 1985. But Joel and Brinkley split in 1994. A decade later, Joel married his third wife, Katie Lee. They announced their separation on June 17, 2009.

2. She & Joel Welcomed Daughter Della Rose Joel Shortly After Their Marriage

A few months before their wedding, the couple announced they were having their first child together.

“Billy is thrilled to become a dad again,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine.

The two welcomed Della Rose Joel on August 12, 2015 at 2:40 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces. They announced her birth in a statement on Joel’s official website.

“I’m gonna spend a lot of time with this kid,” Joel told Newsday’s Glenn Gamboa in June 2015. “I was thinking about that. I’m probably going to be able to spend more time with this kid than most people are able to spend with their children, because I don’t have a regular job. I could be a stay-at-home dad for as long as I can stay alive.”

Della Rose is now 2-years old and is behaving well, Joel told The Belfast Telegraph.

“‘This one is pretty good,” he said about Della Rose. “She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will, [too].”

3. She & Joel Both Take Parenting Influences From Their Relatives

Back in 2017, Joel spoke to The Belfast Telegraph about his future second child and said his wife’s pregnancy had been going well. He said that he loves being a father and takes after his role model, his maternal grandfather, after growing up without a father. He referred to his grandfather as being “the smartest man I ever knew.”

Roderick told the newspaper that she has deep Irish roots and takes a lot of influence from her parents and other relatives.

“I have Irish in me,” she said. “It is my grandmother’s father who is Irish. My mom’s maiden name is Bridges.”

4. She Worked at Morgan Stanley for Several Years

Roderick and Joel started dating when she was 29 years old. When they met, she had been working as a senior risk officer for Morgan Stanley, a wealth management company, in Garden City, New York.

Roderick said that she met Joel at a restaurant in Huntington, near where she lived and worked at the time, and the two started dating shortly after.

“He was going to dinner, I wasn’t,” she told the New York Daily News. “And we were friends for a while before we started dating.”

Roderick didn’t disclose much information about her background or work history, but Newsday reported that she graduated from Stony Brook University and majored in political science, economics and Latin American studies.

5. She Is an Established Equestrian & Joel Bought Her a Horse Ranch in January 2018

Outside of her marriage with Joel and previous work at Morgan Stanley, Roderick enjoys riding horses. She is an experienced equestrian and has competed in the past.

According to media reports, she owns several horses and is also active in the United States Equestrian Federation.

Back in February, Joel purchased a horse ranch for his wife. According to the Miami Herald, Joel splurged on a “huge” ranch in Wellington, paying $3.5 million cash for five acres.

The property is said to include a barn with 12 stalls, complete with groom quarters, a tack room, five paddocks, and a “regulation-size dressage ring.”

“This purchase was all about her. She owns horses. She rides. She wanted a place for herself,” a source told the outlet.