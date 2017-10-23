DWTS Results: Who Gets Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Shania Twain joins the panel of judges for tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars and as the episode airs live, we will update readers with the results of the evening’s performances, along with the elimination.

Tonight, there are 9 couples left in the mix and the theme of this evening’s dances are “A Night at the Movies”. The rundown of the routines that will be carried out tonight include:

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Paso Doblé – “Legend” by The Score

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Jazz – “Holly Rock” by Sheila E.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Rumba – “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango – “Human” by Sevdaliza

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Samba – “Wild Wild West” by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Argentine Tango – “Dernière Danse” by Indila

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Jive – “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Let’s Be Bad” from “Smash”

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “We Will Rock You” by Queen

Now let’s get down to the results. The bottom three contestants were Victoria Arlen, Nick Lachey and Terrell Owens tonight. Arlen was the first of the three to be announced as safe before the cast-off was revealed. And the couple going home tonight was Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were the first couple to perform tonight and they were tasked with an Argentine Tango. Though their sensual performance was well-executed, they did suffer a couple fumbles on the dance floor when pro Chigvintsev lost his balance. Judge Len Goodman said he loved the routine and the other judges felt the same. For her scores tonight, she received four 9’s, totaling 36. And, with reveal of their scores, host Tom Bergeron let Bella know that she is safe from elimination tonight.

More results were then delivered after a commercial break, with the first couple in jeopardy being announced. Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd were the first couple revealed to be in the bottom of the votes, followed by Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke. Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy were also revealed to be in jeopardy.

Following these results, contestant Drew Scott and pro Emma Slater performed an action-themed routine. While there were mixed reviews on the duo’s performance, the couple was able to pull off a 30 out of 40, thanks to guest judge Shania Twain, who gave the pair a “9”.

Nick Lachey was up next and last week he was at the bottom of the leader board. Lachey voiced that he was sad and frustrated with his progress on the show, though he’s been working very hard. For their routine, Lachey and pro Peta Murgatroyd delivered a western-themed, upbeat dance and Lachey’s wife, fellow contestant Vanessa, appeared to love it. Judge Bruno Tonioli said the line dancing in the routine was wonderful, but some of the Samba parts were not as easy on the eyes. Goodman even complimented Lachey with his solo movements, noting that Lachey does stiffen up a bit at times. Ultimately, the pair ended up with a 26 out of 40.

Up next was Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy, who incorporated hockey in their performance. And, for their leader board scores, they received a score of 31 out of 40. And, for Terrell Owens’ performance, he and pro dancer Cheryl Burke incorporated a spy theme. Fortunately, their performance won over the judges and they got a 37 out of 40 for their scores.

After guest judge Shania Twain took the stage to perform her song “Soldier,” contestant Frankie Muniz geared up for an animated jazz dance. Twain said she loved Muniz’s liberated dance, noting his fancy footwork. Bruno Tonioli called the routine a psychedelic treat, besides momentarily losing timing. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also recognized the errors in the routine. Even so, the judges all agreed that the dance was full of spirit and great energy. For their grand total score, they received a 31 out of 40.

Soon, more couples were revealed as safe in the competition and Vanessa Lachey geared up to dance with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The judges gushed over the 40’s musical routine, which was full of enthusiasm and movement. In the middle of the dance, Lachey actually had a major wardrobe malfunction, with her skirt falling completely off, but she carried on with the routine like a pro. Judge Len Goodman was the only person on the panel with major critiques, but despite his comments, Vanessa Lachey earned a score of 36.

Next was Jordan Fisher, with a romantic performance opposite pro dancer Lindsay Arnold. All of the judges loved the dance, though Len Goodman had issues with some of Fisher’s movements. And, again, though Goodman had some critiques, the contestant ended up with a great score. In fact, Fisher received a perfect score of 40 out of 40 for the night.

And, for tonight’s final performance, violinist Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas delivered as always, with a genre of sci-fi for the Argentine Tango. Their routine was unique and the judges called it superb. Judge Bruno Tonioli called it the best dance of the season. Stirling and Ballas ended up with a perfect score, the same as Jordan Fisher, with a 40 out of 40.