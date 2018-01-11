5 Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix in January 2018

Netflix

The holiday season is over and there’s finally free time to sit down and catch up on anything new on Netflix. There’s nothing like a new year to make people want to have new experiences and watch new movies.

While there are quite a few horror movies on the horizon to release theatrically in 2018, there are some highly rated movies to watch on Netflix from the comfort of your own home. With these movies, viewers have the option to have a creepy night in instead of traveling out in the cold.

Not all the movies on this list are new, nor are they all Netflix original movies. Netflix offers a mix of new and old content along with a mix of original content and content gathered from other sources.

Read on to learn about the top horror movies to watch on Netflix this month.

Gerald’s Game

Gerald’s Game is a 2017 American psychological horror film that was directed and edited by Mike Flanagan. The movie is based on Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name and was released on September 29, 2017 as a Netflix original movie.

The film stars Carla Cugino and Bruce Greenwood, who play a couple on a romantic weekend getaway to Fairhope, Alabama in efforts to rekindle their marriage. The movie goes on to get pretty out there, but fans of psychological thrillers are sure to enjoy the film.

Hush

Hush is a 2016 American horror film directed by Mike Flanagan. The film stars Kate Segal, who happens to have co-written the film alongside Flanagan. Hush originally premiered at South by Southwest on March 12, 2016 and was released by Netflix on April 8, 2016. The film follows Madison “Maddie” Young, a mute author who lost both her voice and hearing at the age of 13.

Madison must fight off an assailant who attacks her at her isolated house in the woods. The whole affair is made more difficult for her because of her inability to hear. The film received an approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 67 out of 100 on Metacritic.

The Babysitter

The Babysitter is a Netflix original teen horror-comedy directed by McG and written by Brian Duffield. The film was released on Netflix on October 13, 2017 to mostly positive reviews. The movie follows 12-year-old Cole Johnson (Judah Lewis) and his babysitter Bee *Smara Weaving).

After Cole goes to sleep, Bee hosts a party at his parents’ house complete with truth or dare, cults and murder. When Cole catches Bee and friends, he must work hard to escape the clutches of the cult. The film holds a 73 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a weighted average of 5.5/10.

It Follows

It Follows is a 2014 American supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. The film stars Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist and Daniel Zovatto. The plot follows Jay, a teenage girl, who is pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter.

It Follows debuted at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival and was then purchased for distribution. The film had a wide release in March 2015. It Follows holds a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Babadook

The Babadook is a 2014 Australian psychological horror film that was written and directed by Jennifer Kent. The film stars Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall and Ben Winspear. The Babadook is based on a 2005 short film, Monster, which was also written and directed by Kent.

In the film, a troubled widow discovers that her insomniac son is telling the truth about the monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. Upon release, The Babadook was one of the best reviewed films of the year. It holds a 98 percent aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 8.2 out of 10. Critics praise the film, citing the use of real horror rather than jump scares.