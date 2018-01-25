Bethany Joy Lenz as Jenny on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ABC

A familiar face made her way onto one of our favorite small screen shows last week. One Tree Hill alumn Bethany Joy Lenz, who now goes just by Joy Lenz, has joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for a guest role, and fans could not be happier.

What’s even more exciting is that she shares most of her scenes with Glee’s Matthew Morrison, and both are certainly playing against type when it comes to these characters.

Read on to learn more about Lenz and her character on Grey’s.

1. Joy’s Character Is Mathew Morrison’s Fiance on the Show

Jo’s abusive husband and her unfinished business with him has been tormenting the Grey Slown doctor pretty much since she was made a regular cast member on season 10. The memories of her violent ex have tarnished some relationships and prevented new ones from forming.

A couple weeks ago, Jo’s ex made his return as Dr. Paul Stadler (played by Matthew Morrison), which means the level of drama on Grey’s went up about ten notches.

When Stadler made his appearance, though, he didn’t do it alone. He brought his fiancee, Jenny, (played by Lenz) with him. Stadler introduced Jenny to Jo as his fiancee… whom he couldn’t marry until he and Jo divorced.

2. Jenny Has Denied Abuse in Her Relationship… so Far

During last week’s episode, Jo devised a plan to get Jenny alone in a room so she could discuss her relationship with Paul.

With the help of Arizona and Meredith, she was able to pull Jenny away from Paul, where she opened up about what Paul had done to her in the past. Jenny denied there being any abuse in their relationship, and when Jo wrote down her phone number and offered it to Jenny, she refused that as well.

That ended up biting her in the rear end later on. Jenny went and told Paul what Jo had said and he said Jenny wouldn’t be needing her number, but that he’d like to keep it for himself. That can only mean a dangerous encounter (that will hopefully be diverted) is awaiting Jo.

3. Lenz Has Vocalized How Important She Thinks the Role Is

In a recent interview with E! Online, Lenz opened up about the importance of her character and the story Grey’s is tackling.

“It’s a great character. It’s a really important story line. I think it’s something that will really resonate with a lot of people, [because] it’s an issue that a lot of people don’t talk about openly. So I think it will be really important.”

She jokingly continued, “And I can’t tell you more because I’ll get fired!”

4. She Recently Dropped ‘Bethany’ from Her Stage Name

According to E Online, Lenz recently dropped the Bethany from her stage name. The reason is unknown.

The actress, 36, is a singer and filmmaker, best known for playing Haley James Scott in One Tree Hill and Michelle Bauer Santos on CBS’s daytime soap opera Guiding Light, which she played for nine years.

She is also a member of the band Everly.

As a child, Lenz booked a handful of roles in commercials for brands like Eggo, Dr. Pepper. and more. Her sophomore year of high scoool, she nabbed the role of Linda Halleck in Stephen King’s Thinner.

5. Lenz Played Morgan in Multiple Episodes of the TV Series ‘Colony’

Last year, Lenz played Morgan in multiple episodes of the TV series Colony on USA. Deadline describes the character as “a highly-intelligent computer whiz with a conscience. She is determined to do what’s right.”

Lenz was the second actor to portray Morgan on the show– she replaced Thora Birch after she was forced to leave due to scheduling issues.

Most recently, the actress played Jenna Hudson in the TV Movie Snowed-Inn Christmas.