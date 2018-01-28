Is it True that Cardi B and Offset Broke Up Over Cheating Rumors?

Getty

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is engaged to Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who is more commonly known as Offset from the hip hop trio Migos. The couple is engaged and has been dealing with reports that Offset supposedly cheated on Cardi B, but, according to Us Weekly, Cardi B has no intentions of leaving her man any time soon. A source recently told Us Weekly that, “After the videos of Offset came out, Cardi was crushed and didn’t know if she was going to leave him or not … Cardi lives and breathes Offset. He has committed to her and they’re both very happy and stronger than ever now. She has zero intention of leaving him.”

Offset previously proposed to rapper Cardi B on stage during a concert in Philadelphia, this past October 2017. Just two months later, videos began to surface that allegedly showed Offset in bed with different women. Billboard reported that the videos were hacked from Offset’s iCloud.

Us Weekly revealed that Cardi B previously stated in a January 9, 2018 tweet that, “It’s not right for a n—a to cheat … But what you want me to do? Go f–k another n—a? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This shit happens to everyone and … People handle they relationship different.” The tweet has since been deleted. That same day, Cardi B also tweeted, “Why do people look up to me for? Why are people expecting me to have a perfect life? I’m not perfect? Neither is my life stop looking for other people life to look up too.”

In another deleted tweet, Newsweek reported that Cardi B also wrote, “I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind. I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. It’s my life! I belong to me not the world.” So, it definitely seemed that the star was having a rough time figuring out to do after the cheating allegations came out. But, as far as we know, the couple is still together and performed on stage with one another less than one week ago.

When Rolling Stone recently asked Offset about the cheating scandal, Offset was not willing to discuss it. His response was that, “It’s my real life. It ain’t no gig. It ain’t no fucking game, you know what I’m saying? It ain’t no game. It’s my life.” Offset also told Rolling Stone that wedding plans are not yet in the works. But, he does believe Cardi B is “the one”, explaining that, “She is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did. She’s herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta shit. I like that. I fuck with her. That’s my baby.” Offset actually has a tattoo of Cardi B’s name on his neck.

Tonight, Cardi B is a Grammy nominee and she also takes the stage with Bruno Mars. The two are performing their song “Finesses (Remix)”. Tune in to check out the event on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.