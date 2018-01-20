Fredo Santana Cause of Death: How Did the Rapper Die?

Twitter/Fredo Santana

The Chicago-based rapper Fredo Santana is dead at the young age of 27, according to TMZ. What was rapper’s cause of death? How did he die?

Santana died from a fatal seizure. “Santana had been hospitalized recently for liver and kidney problems he’d been battling for months,” TMZ reported on January 20, 2018. “The rapper had talked openly about his lean addiction … as we’ve reported way too many times, lean can trigger seizures.” Fredo Santana was a cousin of Chief Keef, reported TMZ, which added that Santana “was at his L.A. home Friday. We’re told his girlfriend came over at around 11:30 PM and found him dead on the floor” on Friday, January 20, 2018.

Despite the TMZ report, officials have not yet confirmed Fredo Santana’s cause of death. However, his death was confirmed on social media by friends and fellow rappers, who offered tributes to him.

Rip lil peep when I was going thru it in the hospital he sent prayers thru 😞 kids please just smoke weed pic.twitter.com/H2qFGfx2MP — FREDO SANTANA SSR (@FREDOSANTANA300) November 16, 2017

XXL Mag reported that Fredo Santana may have suffered from kidney failure. “It appears the MC may have suffered from kidney failure leading to his death. Last October, Fredo went to the emergency room after suffering from kidney and liver failure, a possible result of his lean usage, and shared the experience with fans on social media,” the site reported, quoting him as saying recently on Instagram, “”Been in here since Friday doctor say… had kidney failure an liver failure. Thanks for everyone who prayed… I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.”

What is a lean addiction? It’s an addiction to prescription cough syrup. In 2015, Elite Daily reported that lean was “killing both rappers and the culture of hip-hop,” writing, “Houston legends like DJ Screw, Bun B and Pimp C made the addictive drink (otherwise known as lean or sizzurp) popular during the 2000s. They usually mixed theirs with Sprite and Jolly Ranchers. The origins of the drink go as far back as the 70s in the Fifth Ward, Third Ward and South Park neighborhoods of Houston.”

The cough syrup is mixed with soda to make the drink. It’s known as “lean,” “sizzurp,” “drank,” “purp,” “barre,” or simply “syrup,” according to Splinter.

According to HotNewHipHop, “Fredo first broke through in 2012 alongside Chicago peers Chief Keef, Lil Reese, and Lil Durk, the first wave of rappers to define Drill, a confrontational and highly influential form of street rap.” The site listed his projects as including “It’s A Scary Site, Fredo Kruger, Trappin’ Ain’t Dead and Walking Legend. Last year, he released Fredo Krueger 2, and was in the process of recording a new tape called Walking Legend 2 and a joint tape with Chief Keef called Turbo Bandana.”

On social media, he frequently posted photos of himself smoking and enjoying a rapper lifestyle.