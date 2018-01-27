Hallmark’s ‘Winter’s Dream’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Crown Media

Tonight, Hallmark is premieres the final of its Winterfest movies with Winter's Dream. Tonight's movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The movie stars Hallmark favorites Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie from Hallmark: “Former professional skier Kat works as a ski aid and ski shop worker at Bliss Mountain, where she prepares for a Winterfest to drum up business for the quaint town. Widowed father Ty and his daughter Anna come from New York to train with ski champion (and Kat’s former teammate) Maddy, and quickly connect with Kat when Maddy’s coaching style proves to be too aggressive for Anna.”

Another synopsis reads: “After suffering an embarrassing and public loss when she was younger, former professional skier Kat works as a ski aid and ski shop worker at Bliss Mountain, where she prepares for a Winterfest to drum up business for the quaint town. Winterfest brings widowed father Ty and his daughter Anna from New York to train with ski champion (and Kat’s former teammate) Maddy. Anna quickly realizes that Maddy’s aggressive coaching style does not work for her, and turns to Kat for coaching. A spark forms between Kat and Ty as Kat coaches Anna and prepares for Winterfest with Ty.”

Dean Cain stars as Ty. Many people still remember Cain from his iconic role as Clark Kent/Superman on Lois & Clark. But you may not know that he was a football player at Princeton who set two NCAA records and had signed with the Buffalo Bills when he injured his knee, ending his career early. Cain has many credits to his name, including The Stone Boy, Hit the Floor, Supergirl (where he plays Supergirl’s dad), Masters of Illusion, Illicit, Deadly Sanctuary, Best Men, Flight of Fancy, Dog Boys, Rag and Bone, Christmas Rush, Futuresport, Beverly Hills 90210, Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23, Stars Earn Stripes, The Broken Hearts Club, Out of Time, God’s Not Dead, Vendetta, The Perfect Husband, Hope and Faith, Las Vegas, and more. He’s a Hallmark favorite, starring in many movies including Broadcasting Christmas, A Wish Come True, and The Runaway.

Kristy Swanson stars as Kat. Her career really took off when she played Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (the movie that predated Joss Whedon’s popular series.) Her many other credits include The Chase, The Phantom, Deadly Friend, Flowers in the Attic, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink, The Program, Higher Learning, Big Daddy, Hot Shots, Grapevine, Nightingale, Knots Landing, CSI: Miami, Psych, Bad to the Bone, Supreme Sanction, Swamp Shark, Angels in the Snow, Driven Underground, Marshal Law, Merry ExMas, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Aren Buchholz as Jasper

Lizzie Boys as Anna, Ty’s daughter

Laura Bertram as Lindsay, Kat’s friend

Lucie Guest as Maddy, Anna’s original trainer and Kat’s friend

Benjamin Wilkinson as Mayor Cooper

Eric Keenleyside as Gus

Here are some more photos from the movie.

By the way, if you’re wondering who the adorable white dog is that makes an appearance in the movie, it’s Scout! Scout belongs to Kristin Booth, the movie’s executive producer.

What did you think of the movie?