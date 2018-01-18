Kim Kardashian Baby Name Rumors: Is Louis Vuitton Post a Clue?

Getty

Kim Kardashian baby name rumors have reached a fever pitch, just one day after the reality star announced that she and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child, a daughter, via surrogate.

On Wednesday evening, Kardashian posted a picture of a brown Louis Vuitton monogram pattern, and social media users instantly freaking out, many wondering if Kardashian was offering them a clue about what she and West decided to name their baby girl.

You can check out Kardashian’s post below.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

Within minutes of the photo being uploaded, hundreds of comments — many with baby name guesses — were posted on Kardashian’s account. While many people are wondering if the baby’s name is “Louie,” others were quick to suggest other, more feminine options. Some of the most popular guesses include Paris, Elle, Louise, Rose Gold, Love, and LV.

Before Kardashian uploaded her most recent Instagram post, social media users had been speculating that Kardashian and West would choose a name that honored West’s late mother, Donda.

Kardashian and West put quite a bit of thought into the names they’ve chosen for their children. Their first born, daughter North, was given her name because the name means “highest power.” At the time, a source told E! News that Kardashian and West chose the name because “[her birth was] their highest point together.”

The couple chose the name “Saint” for their son, who was born on December 5, 2015.

“Our insider shared that Saint was picked since it’s akin to saying he is ‘a blessing,’ especially ‘because she had such a difficult pregnancy,'” E! News reported.

Interestingly, a source told People Magazine that Kardashian and West hadn’t yet decided on a name — at least not as of earlier today. It is entirely possible that the couple has since agreed — and that the Louis Vuitton monogram

“They still don’t have a name. They’ve been thinking about it for months and they want to make sure it’s right,” the source said. “They will get there eventually.”

West seemed to validate this information when the paparazzi caught up with him in Los Angeles earlier today.

“Can’t think of a name,” West told the paps. Whether or not he was serious remains to be seen.

Kardashian and West have not shared a photo of their newborn daughter. Kardashian has been active on social media over the past 24 hours, however. Hitting the gym while her newborn was asleep and, of course, posting the Louis Vuitton pattern that people can’t seem to stop thinking about.