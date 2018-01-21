Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend Disick Freaks Out Over Younes Bendjima’s Age

Kourtney Kardashian has been dating a younger man for months. She has tried to keep her relationship with younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima out of the spotlight, though their dating has also been discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Originally, Kardashian said on the show that she didn’t want to publicly say her man’s name because she was trying to keep it private, but her sister’s blew up her plans. Bendjima has not made an appearance on the show and Kardashian has stated on KUWTK that she keeps her relationship separate from her children.

Tonight, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans get to know a little more about Kardashian’s relationship and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s reaction to the dating news. In a clip from the episode, Kardashian sits down with sister Khloe and says:

Last night, Scott called me at, like, two in the morning, which he never calls me late at night. He was just ranting, like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I go, ‘But what are you doing?’ And then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?

Khloe advises her sister to “cut the cord” with Disick, 34, and Kardashian continues to discuss the conversation she had with him. She reveals:

By the end of the conversation, I was just like, ‘I have a boyfriend and he’s 24 years old! It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ … Then he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend!’ Then he hung up the phone.

Kardashian said that after Disick hung up, she just went to bed. Kardashian, who is 38 years old, is dating 24-year-old model and athlete Bendjima. Meanwhile, Scott Disick is in a steady relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. So, he’s dating a much younger person as well.

Over the summer, when Kardashian’s relationship came to light, in the public eye, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Disick wasn’t taking the news well. It looks like the source may have been right. In an interview with ET Online, the insider revealed:

It’s never an easy thing to watch someone you share three children with, and so many memories, move on with someone else. Scott has had a hard time watching Kourtney move on while he is in the same place he’s been in for years. It’s been tough for him.

In addition to giving an inside look at her love life on tonight’s episode, Kardashian reveals that she wants to produce a show on interiors and design. But, her sisters appear to not be very supportive, saying that Kardashian has issues with committing to work projects. Well, as of right now, there are no interior design television shows in the works for Kourtney Kardashian. However, she is following in some of her sisters’ footsteps and has begun the steps of starting her own cosmetics line, according to Vogue. Kardashian reportedly filed legal documents to own the business name “Kourt” and this was filed under her company, “2Die4Kourt.”