Lauren Schleyer – Who Is the 2018 ‘Bachelor’ Contestant?

Before we get into all the details on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor and the role Lauren Schleyer plays on the show this season, this is your spoiler alert warning. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS ABOUT THE SHOW OR LAUREN SCHLEYER, STOP READING NOW. Okay, now that we have that out of the way, let’s get into the news on what to expect on tonight’s show, along with Schleyer’s fate this season.

Schleyer gets the only solo date on tonight’s episode, but it doesn’t go as well as she probably would have hoped. According to Reality Steve, Schleyer gets eliminated on her one-on-one date with star Arie Luyendyk. Perhaps it’s because of her nerves? The two have a date at a winery in the Napa Valley and ABC reports that Schleyer has difficulty overcoming her nerves. There’s no doubt that Schleyer is a beautiful girl, but perhaps the two just don’t share a common bond.

So, what does Schleyer do when she isn’t appearing on reality television? According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a Senior Public Relations and Social Media Manager at AT&T in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. Under her skills headline, she writes, “Experienced Social Media Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the telecommunications industry, with a focus on sports and influencer content. Skilled in Facebook, Corporate Communications, Onsite events, Press Releases, and Editing. Strong marketing professional with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) focused in Communication, Journalism, and Related Programs from Baylor University.” If we’re going by her Instagram account, she’s also a big fan of Starbucks and she appears to be trying her hand at modeling as well. Schleyer also seems to be close with her family. Just recently, her mother celebrated her 60th birthday and Schleyer gushed about her mom on Instagram in honor of the event.

While Lauren Schleyer doesn’t make it very far on the show this season, there is another Lauren who does … Contestant Lauren Burnham makes it to the final two on the show, according to Reality Steve, but she does not win. Like Schleyer, Burnham is also from the Dallas area. There are actually four Laurens on the show this season.

For those watching tonight’s episode, here is ABC’s official synopsis and plot description for Schleyer’s date segment reads, “Lauren S. and Arie take flight in a private jet to a dream vacation spot for wine lovers – Napa Valley. They enjoy a secluded picnic, but it is hard for Lauren S. to overcome her nerves. At dinner the couple is entertained by the BellaRosa String Quartet, but will the bachelorette be able to bond with Arie or not?” Tune in to the ABC network tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT to check out The Bachelor.