Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 Live Stream: Watch the CBS Special Online

With the Super Bowl coming up, many are focused on the game, but others are looking forward to the halftime show and the commercials that are airing. Tonight, CBS airs its Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 special, which is basically a countdown to the best commercials, hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah. In addition, Kevin Frazier is a part of the special and he will host a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on what creating a commercial. One subject that will definitely be included in the special is the 25th anniversary of an iconic McDonald’s ad. The special airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET and broadcasts right before the State of the Union Address.

If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s special at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in at least 20 markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch it on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

The Super Bowl goes down this coming Sunday, February 4, 2018 and this year’s halftime performer is Justin Timberlake. Pink will be performing “The National Anthem”, while Leslie Odom Jr. will sing “America the Beautiful”, according to Bleacher Report. For halftime, CBS Sports reports that Timberlake will have an estimated 13 minutes of stage time and there are currently no surprise performers announced.