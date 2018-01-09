‘The Fosters’ Returns: Season 5B Spoilers

ABC/Freeform

The Fosters returns tonight for its winter premiere, and fans are looking for answers. Will Mariana and Mat make up? What will go down between Tess and Stef? Is it the end for Aaron and Callie?

In the midseason finale, Callie and AJ ditched prom to try and save Ximena from being taken away by the ICE. In an interview with TVLine, Executive Producer Joanna Johnson shed some light on the things Callie is grappling with when it comes to her identity as an activist. “Callie is struggling with whether to be an activist in her life, or just be more focused on her own success and her own journey. The truth is, like Aaron says in one episode, ‘I don’t think that’s who you are. I think you are someone who, in her heart, cares about others and is an activist.’ But the question is: How can she do that in a way that is not self-destructive?”

Had the great pleasure of directing tonight's season premiere ep of @TheFostersTV @FreeformTV would love to hear yr thoughts. #DACA pic.twitter.com/O36Mo8JbmD — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) January 9, 2018

In the summer finale, we learned that Nick was the mystery-man texting Mariana about the destroyed model for Anchor Beach Academy. Tonight, we’re going to find who’s responsbile for the deed. But can we trust Nick, who once held Mariana at gunpoint? And what will his return mean for the Adams-Fosters?

In the remaining episodes of the show, Mariana will be dealing with even more boy problems. Speaking with TVLine, Teri Polo teased, “Mariana is dealing with the school going private, but also boys, as usual.” She added on that the Mariana will be interested in some new men, but old ones will creep back into her life.

Brandon, meanwhile, will open up to Lena about Grace’s leukemia.

One of the latest bombshells in the world of The Fosters is that this will be the last season of the show. Fans don’t need to worry too much, though: Maya Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez will be leading the cast in a Fosters spinoff series.

The 3-episode finale will serve as an introduction into the spinoff. Deadline writes, “Set several years in the future, it will follow the lives of their characters, Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez), as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives. I hear the two may be joined by at least one more young Fosters cast member, with conversations currently underway.”

Over its five season run on Freeform, The Fosters has earned two GLAAD Media Awards and one Teen Choice Award. The show has tackled issues of immigration, homophobia, and identity; all of which are expected to be addressed in the new spinoff series, too.

The Fosters returns for its midseason premiere on Tuesday, January 9 at 8pm ET/PT on Freeform.