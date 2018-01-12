When Will ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Return?

ABC

While Annalise and the gang won’t be back for a new episode tonight, HTGAWM fans won’t have to wait much longer. The show will return next week, January 18, at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.

The winter premiere episode is titled He’s Dead. The synopsis reads, “As a police investigation gets underway after Simon’s accidental shooting, the “K4” deal with a new set of obstacles. Meanwhile, a distraught Annalise finds herself in an unimaginable situation as Laurel and her baby struggle to cling to life on ‘How to Get Away with Murder,’ THURSDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network, streaming and on-demand.”

Last we saw HTGAWM was for its fall finale on November 16…. And that finale was incredibly dramatic. One of the most shocking moments came when Laurel gave birth in an elevator, and Annalise pulled the baby through the elevator gate to administer CPR.

What else went down on the fall finale? The gang formulated a plan to frame Simon as a whistleblower. Upon making his way to Caplan & Gold, however, Simon got hold of Michaela’s gun. Then, he tripped and ended up shooting himself. Just when everyone thought Laurel was making her way home, she went to Annalise’s. (Which is where the aforementioned drama really unfolded…)

At the end of the episode, the baby’s cries suggested it had survived, while Simon’s flatlining heart rate monitor suggested he did not. We’ll have to wait until next week to find out what future awaits the HTGAWM family.

Variety recently announced that a HTGAWM and Scandal crossover are in the works. This will be the first crossover between the shows. Variety states that the crossover will start on a new episode of Scandal. The Scandal crossover episode was written by Raamla Mohamed and directed by Tony Goldwyn, while the HTGAWM crossover was written by Morenlike Balogun and Sarah L. Thompson and directed by Zetna Fuentes.