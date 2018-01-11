Yaron Versano, ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

🕶🙃🤠 A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jul 2, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Gal Gadot has made a name for herself as the star of Wonder Woman and now she is also receiving the #SeeHer Award at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards. This is the second annual award being given out and is for women in Hollywood who “push boundaries”. But who is the woman outside of the big screen? In addition to being an actress, Gal Gadot is a mother and has been married since 2008. Get to know more about her family and married to Yaron Varsano.

1. Varsano Works In Real Estate

Gal Gadot was born in Israel and her husband is Israeli as well. Varsano does not work in the entertainment industry, as he is a real estate developer. According to The Daily Entertainment News, Varsano owns a real estate company with his brother. He also reportedly attended the International school of Amsterdam at the New York Institute of Technology.

2. Gadot and Her Husband Have Two Children

Together, Gal Gadot and husband Varson have two daughters together – Maya and Alma. And, Gadot says that her kids are not impressed with her Wonder Woman character, according to E! News. Gadot explained, “At the house I am the mother; I am not the star or the character or anything.”

3. The Couple Owned a Multi-Million-Dollar Hotel Together

For years, Gadot and her husband owned a luxury hotel in Tel Aviv, but sold the hotel in 2015 to Roman Abramovich for $26 million. Gadot has said she used to help run the hotel, even carrying out some of the duties of the maid staff.

4. Varsano Met Gadot at a Party in the Israeli Desert

In an interview with Glamour, Gadot talked about her relationship with her husband and dished on how the two met. She said they met, “through mutual friends at this very strange party in the Israeli desert. It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy — we didn’t exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other. I think I [knew he was the one], but I was too young to get it. He did. He’s 10 years older than me. He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn’t going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him. Fast-forward two years; he proposed. We were married in 2008.”

5. Munn’s Husband Often Praises Her on Social Media

According to Yaron Varsano’s Instagram page, which is filled with photos of his wife Gadot and the two of them hanging out, he has a sweet admiration for his wife. Varsano uses his Instagram to post pics of Gadot with sweet messages as simple as just a heart shape as a caption.