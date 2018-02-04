Kelly Egarian, Milo Ventimiglia’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Milo Ventimiglia Cozies Up With Kelly Egarian and All the Other Things You Didnt See on… https://t.co/azw4BwtmNc pic.twitter.com/w3lKfQH1hx — Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) September 18, 2017

Milo Ventimiglia plays an ultra respectable- and swoonworthy- family man on This Is Us, so it’s hard to believe that in real life the 40-year-old has never been married and has no children. With the love audiences have for Ventimiglia’s portrayal of its patriarch Jack, there has been speculation as to who the actor is dating, especially since he tries to keep his personal life under the radar.

That all changed at last year’s Emmy Awards, where he had tabloids ablaze for showing up with his girlfriend, Kelly Egarian. A source told In Touch, “He is very protective of her and their relationship. He’s wanted to be private about it because she’s not a celebrity.”

Although there’s still a lot to learn about the 32-year-old fashionista who’s quiet on social media, here’s what we know so far about the woman who stole the actor’s heart.

1. She Engaged in Some PDA With Milo at the Emmys

In September, Egarian was Ventimiglia’s date to the Emmy Awards, where he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama. (He lost to his This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown, who plays his son, Randall, on the show.)

Although the actor is known to be private about his relationship -in June, he told the NY Post, “We won’t talk about it,” when they asked-he seems to be more comfortable with her in the limelight of late. An eyewitness told E!, “Before making their grand entrance on the red carpet, Milo leaned in and kissed her. It was sweet and cute. It was more than just a peck.”

E! also went on to report:

They showed some PDA while hanging out in the VIP lounge area of the Microsoft Theater as an onlooker told us Ventimiglia had his hand on her booty while whispering in her ear, holding her close before they headed back to their seats.

An additional glimpse into their canoodling was reported by US. An eyewitness told the magazine, “[Kelly] leaned over him while they chatted and later was sitting on his lap while she texted…They later briefly slow danced together at their table and he sweetly twirled her around.”

This seems to be their first public appearance together. And as Ventimiglia explains in the clip below to People, he feels like he has to minimize his personal life because it takes away from his work on screen. “It would bother me, it would upset me if someone watching the show is thinking about me, Milo, as an individual at the supermarket or wherever, or a concert, wherever and they’re not thinking about what the character is experiencing,” he explained.



2. She’s a Marketing Coordinator for Stella McCartney

According to E!, she works as a marketing coordinator for the fashion house, which is run by the daughter of Paul McCartney.

The caption of the photo above, posted by former Rachel Zoe employee Elizabeth Kott is, “Office visits from the kel belle of the ball @kelle13 in head to toe @stella_mccartney #babetown”

Her LinkedIn page does give nods to her background in fashion, listing skills such as textile design, luxury goods and visual merchandising.

Here’s a post from Closet Rich, Kott’s defunct elite clothing resale platform that shows her being styled- quite spookily- for the Mexican holiday, Dia de Los Muertos aka Day of the Dead.

3. She Was Once the Correspondent at Erotica LA

Back in 2009, she worked as a correspondent for Attack of the Show, a now-defunct news and pop culture program. One of her assignments there was to cover Erotica LA, a three-day pornography convention.

The description of the video above, taken at the event, is:

Correspondent Kelly Egarian took one for the team with a special trip to the Los Angeles Convention Center for the annual porn festival, Erotica LA, to check out what’s selling in the sex industry.

From our research, it seems that Milo himself was interviewed for his girlfriend’s former employer, Attack of the Show, in 2012. Watch the interview he did for them, to promote the film, That’s My Boy, below. We can only wonder if that’s when they first met, since that still seems to remain a mystery.

4. She’s a Jersey Girl

The New Jersey native grew up in Englewood Cliffs, a suburb in the Bergen County section of the state.

In fact, when she still in high school she was interviewed by CBS about the plastic bracelets that made a resurgence in the early part of the millennium, as part of what some called a sex game.

At the time, she told the news outlet, “It’s kind of outrageous and ridiculous. I think the media is making an issue out of nothing.”

The article described her as, “a 17-year-old from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, who serves as a consultant for Teenage Research Unlimited, a suburban Chicago firm that tracks youth trends.”

Though her Instagram page is private, her friends do post about her. The post above shows them celebrating her birthday in January of 2013.

5. She Dated JC from NSYNC

This will always be the best picture of JC Chasez, besides when he lets his hair grow. Those eyes, the hair and the voice. 😍 pic.twitter.com/GkfFm9nr8D — Tiarra Roberts (@romulusfirebaby) January 29, 2018

Egarian must have had a thing for boy banders because she dated NSYNC’s JC Chasez, according to an exclusive report by In Touch Weekly.

As for Ventimiglia, the actor’s former known relationships were with costars. On Gilmore Girls, he played one of Alexis Bledel’s love interests, and the two dated in real life for four years, ending things in July of 2006.

He also dated his Heroes costar Hayden Panettiere and reflected upon that experience with Mr Porter: