Steve Wilkos DUI: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Steve Wilkos was not entirely truthful about his car wreck in January. The talk show host been charged with a DUI, according to TMZ. The former security director of The Jerry Springer Show originally lied to TMZ about the cause of the single-car accident, which took place near Wilkos’ home in Darien, Connecticut.

TMZ reported: “…he lied when he told us the horrific car crash in which he was involved last month was the result of him being distracted as he reached for his glasses … he was actually under the influence of alcohol.”

Wilkos currently hosts The Steve Wilkos Show. He was forced to take break from the show after the car accident in January while he recovered.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wilkos Had a BAC of .29%

Car flips on West Avenue after striking poles and tree Sunday, driver transported to hospital https://t.co/AN1ioDCvAu pic.twitter.com/bdeUJ78Ts1 — The Darien Times (@DarienTimes) January 21, 2018

He was way over the legal limit when his car flipped over and collided with several poles and a tree. The accident took place in Darien, Connecticut, near the family home in Fairfield County. The single-car wreck resulted in Wilkos being transported to Stamford Hospital for further evaluation.

The Darien Times reported: “On Jan. 21, at approximately 4:20 p.m., an officer on patrol discovered a one-car motor vehicle accident on West Ave. in the area of Turnabout Lane. The officer observed a single vehicle lying on its passenger’s side at the edge of the eastbound lane, and the car appeared to have sustained heavy damage. Based on the scene, it is believed that the vehicle struck several roadside objects on West Ave. before coming to rest.”

The investigation lasted approximately one month, and resulted in a warrant being issued for Wilkos’ arrest. According to TMZ: “…he turned himself in Wednesday evening in Connecticut. He’s been charged with operating under the influence and failure to drive right. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.”

2. He Lied To TMZ About The Cause Of The Crash

When the crash took place in January, Wilkos told TMZ he became distracted while reaching for his glasses, which resulted in him losing control of the vehicle and crashing. That was a lie.

Wilkos later told TMZ: “Over the course of my life, I have been struggling with bouts of depression and on the day of my accident, I had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car.”

He also added: “This experience reinforces my commitment to get the professional help that I need and I have recently completed an intensive medically supervised program”

3. He Has Hosted The Steve Wilkos Show Since 2007

According to IMDB, Wilkos is the host of NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution’s nationally syndicated series The Steve Wilkos Show, which has been on the air for over a decade. His wife, Rachelle, is an executive producer on the show. The couple has two children.

IMDB reports: “Wilkos’ many achievements over the years includes earning three Prism Award nominations for raising awareness about substance abuse issues, serving as the host of The Daytime Entertainment Creative Arts Emmy® Awards and being asked to lend his voice for a cameo on The Simpsons. Wilkos has also appeared in several TV shows and films, including the hit motion picture Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

4. Wilkos Got His Start Working For Jerry Springer

Wilkos worked on the popular tabloid talk show from 1994-2007. According to IMDB, he became the “Security Director” in 2000, effectively serving as the show’s bodyguard and gaining a visible, on-air position. He parlayed the popularity of the show and his role into a talk show of his own.



According to IMDB, Wilkos used his background in law enforcement and “no-nonsense style” to create a unique voice and identity for his own show. The show follows a similar format to The Jerry Spring Show, featuring friends and family members confronting each other about problems, often causing a rousing reaction from the in-studio audience.

5. Wilkos Served In The Armed Forces

The Chicago native served in the U.S. Marine Coprs for almost seven years before joining the Chicago Police Department. According to IMDB: “For almost 12 years, he kept the streets of Chicago’s volatile 14th District (Shakespeare) safe while moonlighting during his off hours on television. Wilkos retired from the police force in 2001 and now devotes himself full time to his family and his show.”

Wilkos is also a huge sports fan and attends various professional sporting events including baseball, baseball and football games. Wilkos is also an avid golfer. He also enjoys watching popular TV shows Sons of Anarchy and Breaking Bad in addition to riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.