‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers – Season 22 Episode 7

Photo Credit: ABC - Paul Hebert

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Bachelor Nation’s prayers were answered when star Arie Luyendyk sent home Krystal Nielson, who was designated as this season’s villain. After her departure from the show, Luyendyk dished on his reasons for eliminating her, writing in his People blog that, “When it comes down to it, I just knew I’d never be able to really trust Krystal again. There were too many red flags at this point and, though I tried, I could not get over her meltdown in Fort Lauderdale. I wanted to give myself a chance to get over that incident and see if we could recover, but none of her apologies were able to repair what was broken. Though I once had very strong feelings for her, those feelings were now gone … Ultimately, I had to remember why I came on the show in the first place. I was here to find a wife, not a drama queen.” So, it’s safe to say that Nielson is out of the picture. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on what to expect for tonight’s season 22 episode, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know any major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

ABC network’s official episode description of tonight’s show reads, “The pressure mounts as the crucial hometown dates loom, but first Arie and the remaining seven bachelorettes travel to beautiful Tuscany, Italy. High anxiety permeates the group when the women find out there will not be any rose ceremony this week. Becca K. gets the first one-on-one date and a romantic picnic where the couple will discover if they can rekindle their passionate connection. Meanwhile, an emotionally confused Jacqueline takes a big step and visits a surprised Arie in his hotel room. Arie and Lauren B. explore the charming town of Lucca, but she needs to convince her suitor that she is ready to take the next step in their relationship: a hometown date. Seinne and Arie go hunting for truffles, but Arie is searching for clarity when it comes to this beautiful, smart and charming woman, and how she might fit into his life. Finally, Kendall, Tia and Bekah M. battle for the final rose of the week, and Arie is left to wonder if he made the right decision as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families.”

Now let’s get into what to expect on the show tonight, from the eliminations to the drama. Read on for some major spoilers.

The Episode Is Filled With Solo Dates

Next week is the hometown dates episode, so Luyendyk must narrow down his women, getting to really know them as well as he can. This means more one-on-one dates. Becca Kufrin, who got the first solo date of the season, gets another date tonight, heading to a medieval village called Barga, according to ABC. The ventured off together in a convertible and had a hilltop picnic. According to Reality Steve, the date goes well and Kufrin moves on to the hometown dates.

Another solo date goes to Lauren Burnham, who just had a solo date on the previous episode. This could make the other contestants on edge. ABC reports that, “Lauren B. hasn’t been able to conquer her nerves or allow herself to be total vulnerable, but that will need to change if she is to get a rose and a hometown date. Arie and Lauren B. ride bikes, shop and indulge in gelato in Lucca; but at dinner, the usually play-it-safe bachelorette shares her true feelings for the Bachelor, but his reaction surprises her. Did she share too much too soon?” Reality Steve has reported that Burnham makes it through to next week, so Burnham fans can rest easy.

Seinne Fleming also gets some alone time with Luyendyk for the day. They go on a hunt for truffles and have a homecooked meal with a local truffle hunter’s Italian family. According to Reality Steve, this is the last episode for Fleming, so it sounds like she gets sent home by the rose ceremony.

A Bachelorette Reportedly Eliminates Herself

Reality Steve has reported that Jacqueline Trumbull eliminates herself on tonight’s episode, so it makes sense that ABC has reported, “Jacqueline needs to decide whether she can totally commit herself to the handsome Bachelor and decides to lay it all on the line when she gives a late-night knock on Arie’s hotel door. What transpires turns his world upside down!” Last week on the show, Trumbull and Luynendyk shared their first solo date together and it wasn’t a match made in heaven, but Luyendyk told People that he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her at that point. Luyendyk explained, “Going into this, I wanted to find someone with a similar lifestyle, and with Jacqueline I couldn’t have found someone more different. She still wanted to complete six years of school without knowing where that would be, but my life is pretty rooted in Scottsdale. We talked about literature and her romance with the written word and how her world related to it. I almost felt intimidated by her intellect. Even though I knew we were worlds apart and that our lives didn’t mesh well, I just couldn’t let her go.”

Bekah Martinez also gets eliminated tonight, according to Reality Steve, which means that the final four are left for the hometown dates. Reality Steve reported that the final four are Tia Booth, Becca Kufrin, Kendall Long and Lauren Burnham.