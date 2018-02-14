Valentine’s Day: Best Last-Minute Restaurant & Dinner Specials & Menus

Getty

It’s Valentine’s Day today, and if you haven’t planned where you’re taking that special someone for dinner tonight, it’s not too late. Many restaurants are having dinner specials and Valentine’s menus that you can still take advantage of. Here are some of the best specials happening tonight that will fit almost any budget. (Note: You should call these restaurants before showing up, to confirm that your local restaurant is having the Valentine’s special, since some of these may vary by location.)

Buca di Beppo: For $49.99, you can get a Valentine’s dinner for two, which includes heart-shaped lasagna, a small salad, garlic bread, and chocolate chip cannoli. This actually feeds up to three, so prepare for some delicious leftovers.

California Pizza Kitchen: Hosting a sweet deal for two. For $35, you can have an appetizer (choice of spinach artichoke dipper, bianco flatbread, or charred shishito peppers), two entrees (full-size salads, pizzas, or pasta), and one dessert from a special Valentine’s menu. The desserts can be salted caramel pudding, red velvet cake, key lime pie, or butter cake.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Offering heart-shaped donuts just for Valentine’s Day!

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Prices vary by location. They’re offering a Wine, Dine & Sparkle special. It’s a four-course dinner for two, with your own bottle of Veuve Clicquot to take home. These actually are pricier, so this is for the person with a little more money to spend.

Krispy Kreme: Just want donuts? Krispy Kreme has four Valentine’s themed donuts: Happy Heart, Chocolate Iced, Sprinkled Heart, and Oreo Cookies and Kreme.

Macaroni Grill: For $45/person, get a dinner for two, including an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert.

Maggiano’s: Price varies by location, but for two, you can get a Valentine’s Dinner that includes an appetizer, select entrees, and a dessert, plus a box of chocolate Zuccotto bites.

Melting Pot: Enjoy a special menu with champagne toast and a gift bag for $89.99 a person. Reservations required.

Morton’s Steakhouse: For $59 a person, get a steak and lobster tail dinner. Prices may vary by location.

Olive Garden: It’s only to-go, but that might be your style. For $34.99, get an entree for two, soup or salad and breadsticks, a dipping sauce, and a dessert.

Outback Steakhouse: You can get the four-course Aussie celebration for two, which features a bloomin’ onion, two side salads, two entrees, and a cheesecake to share.

Papa John’s: Yes, you can get heart-shaped pizzas at Papa John’s today starting at $9.99. Or get a one-topping heart-shaped pizza, thin crust, and a dessert starting at $15, or two one-topping heart-shaped pizzas starting at $18.

Papa Murphy’s: Get a heart-shaped pizza for $7, or get the Sweetheart Deal with a heartbaker pizza and chocolate chip cookie dough starting at $10.

Pizza Hut: Get a heart-shaped pizza starting at $12.99 or a bundle including the pizza and a brownie or chocolate chip cookie starting at $17.99.

TGI Friday’s: For $14.99, you can get a “Choose Two” dinner including premium items like bacon-wrapped shrimp or big ribs. Finish up the meal with a red velvet extreme shake (costs extra.)