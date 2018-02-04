Where Was ‘Altered Carbon’ Filmed? Was It Really in San Francisco?

Netflix

The new Netflix series Altered Carbon is stunningly beautiful. For example, that scene in Episode 1 where the main character, Takeshi Kovacs, first visits Laurens’ home in the sky is just breathtaking. Yes, much of this movie’s beauty is from beautiful CGI and stunning sets. But some of it was also filmed in stunning locations. But was the series really filmed in California, where the movie takes place? No, it wasn’t. The 10-episode season of Altered Carbon may be set in Bay City (formerly San Francisco) in the 25th century. But Altered Carbon was actually filmed in Canada: in Vancouver and British Columbia. Canada is a popular location for the filming of many sci-fi favorites, and Altered Carbon is no exception. Here are some of the specific areas where Altered Carbon was filmed.

Altered Carbon‘s parent company, Skydance Media, opened a 75,000-square-foot studio on 88th Avenue near 120th Street in Surrey, What’s Filming reported. The building was turned into five sound stages and was used for other parts of the film’s creation too. Bay Street, the Raven Hotel, Kovac’s penthouse, and parts of Laurens Bancroft’s home were filmed in Skydance Studios, for example. But many other scenes were filmed in the surrounding regions. Some scenes, for example, were filmed in Vancouver’s former Canada Post building. See photos on Twitter below:

Sci-fi #ALTErEDCArBON fake-blowing up futuristic subway station at Vancouver's former Canada Post building March 23-24 pic.twitter.com/Wydmf4UPj8 — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) March 22, 2017

Fraturday night in downtown Vancouver. Netflix sci fi series #ALTErEDCArBON a block from #TheFlash at former Canada Post Bldg pic.twitter.com/RPkKmpHyf6 — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) March 10, 2017

Netflix's #AlteredCarbon w/Joel Kinnaman filming in Vancouver's former Canada Post Building today & tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ecrxq6u97Z — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) November 17, 2016

Additional scenes were filmed at the Quarry Garden and the Biodel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park.

Told #AlteredCarbon w/Joel Kinnaman axed today's shoot at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park. Too grey. Postponed to Spring & better weather. pic.twitter.com/WrHqfGA7w3 — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) November 17, 2016

Some outdoor scenes from Laurens Bancroft’s home were filmed at the UBC Rose Garden and the Chan Center. Yes, you can actually pretend you’re visiting Bancroft’s home in the sky.

However I did not know the grounds for Bancroft’s house are actually a real & beautiful place, the UBC Rose Garden (via https://t.co/jtmR68C2zr) #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/sumLcpa1of — Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) February 3, 2018

And some of the interior scenes from Laurens’ home were filmed at the Art Deco Marine Building at Burrard and West Hastings, although some other scenes were filmed at the Skydance Studios.

Another location for filming was the VanDusen Botanical Garden. Here are photos of what the gardens look like on regular non-filming days:

Strip Club No 5. Orange was filmed at 205 Main Street. And the Waterfall Building at 1540 West 2nd Avenue was another location for filming, according to What’s Filming. This next tweet has a minor spoiler for Altered Carbon so skim over it if you don’t want to be spoiled. The Waterfall Building was also used in Battlestar Galactica.

The Waterfall Building in Battlestar Galactica and Altered Carbon.

Ortega getting fixed in the same room Roslin was diagnosed with cancer. pic.twitter.com/1ONylTNuQP — bubsy (@Lutleyisms) February 3, 2018

The crew was also spotted at the Britannia Mine Museum, the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, the Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam, Coast Meridian Road, and more, according to Atlas of Wonders.

Signs and crew for #AlteredCarbon setup at Britannia Mine Museum in Britannia Beach today. @olv #yvrshoots — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) June 14, 2017

@WhatsFilming Altered Carbon (ACP) signs up at Victoria & Coast Meridian in Port Coquitlam. #yvrshoots — Barry Goldberg (@BiggTastee) June 8, 2017

Did you recognize any other locations in Altered Carbon? Let us know in the comments below.