Amber Portwoood and Andrew Glennon Met on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier had been on and off in their relationship over the course of the previous Teen Mom OG season and the now ex-couple decided to take their troubles to Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, along with Portwood’s mother. While filming, Portwood and Baier ended their relationship for good and Portwood started hanging out with a member of the production grew, named Andrew Glennon. Today, Glennon is her fiance and the couple is expecting a child.

Throughout the previous season of Teen Mom OG, fans have seen Matt Baier talk badly about Portwood behind her back, especially when she told him she didn’t want to get married, when they were in Las Vegas, because she wanted her daughter to be by her side. Portwood has had trust issues with Baier over the past few years, from cheating allegations to love child reveals. Baier even took a lie detector test and failed a question that asked him if he’s ever made sexual advances on anyone during the time that he’s dated Portwood. This enraged and devastated Portwood, who had been struggling in her relationship with Baier at the time.

Fast forward to this season of Teen Mom OG, and Portwood has introduced fiancee Glennon to the world. As a result, she faced a lot of criticism from social media haters. In a preview clip from Teen Mom OG, Portwood describes being ridiculed for her involvement in Marriage Boot Camp, revealing that, “I’m not gonna get bashed for like being absent because I’m on a show for three weeks during [daughter Leah’s] summer break or getting depressed because I broke up with some loser.”

Love my little family🤗💖🤰 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

Portwood is currently expecting a baby boy with Glennon, according to OK Magazine, and the baby is reportedly due in April 2018, next month. The couple is going to name their baby after Glennon’s father who passed away. His name is going to be James Andrew Glennon, as Portwood revealed on Twitter. According to IMDb, James Glennon was a cinematographer, who “died unexpectedly on October 19, 2006, from a blood clot resulting from surgery for prostate cancer.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Portwood is so pregnant that she was unable to attend the taping of this season’s reunion show. However, she did reportedly participate via FaceTime. Portwood already has a daughter named Leah with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, but you would like to catch up on your Teen Mom OG episodes, you can watch MTV online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They each cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s new episode for free:

DirecTV Now: Both MTV and MTV2 (Note this is the only streaming service that offers MTV2) are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For MTV, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.