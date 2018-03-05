‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers – Season 22 Finale

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, the remaining women and Arie Luyendyk had their overnight dates and one of the final three women was sent home. It was definitely a dramatic episode, especially when the taxidermy enthusiast, Kendall Long, was eliminated. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on what to expect for tonight’s season 22 finale episode, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know any major spoilers about the winner or other important info, STOP READING NOW.

ABC network’s official episode description of tonight’s show reads, “The compelling live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love – Becca K. and Lauren B. – and told both of them that he loves them. Who does Arie, after much soul-searching, see as his future wife?”

Now let’s get into what to expect on the show tonight, from the elimination to the drama. Read on for some major spoilers.

Okay. So, over the past week, the news broke that the finale winner and the woman who ends up with Luyendyk are two different people. According to Reality Steve, contestant Becca Kufrin ends up engaged to Luyendyk on the finale, but he later dumps her to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham after the finale taping. It’s definitely a devastating blow to Kufrin. Reality Steve revealed that, “A couple days after the premiere, I was given word that Arie called Lauren on the night of the premiere. Certainly an interesting thing to be told because why would a lead possibly contact the girl he dumped when he’s engaged to someone else? … Started hearing that Arie was having second thoughts about Becca and thinking he might’ve made the wrong choice.” According to ABC, on tonight’s show, “An unbelievable twist that no one saw coming develops into a jolting, must-see ending.” Well, this is the big twist.

For those who watched the Women Tell-All episode, they saw cast-off Caroline confront Luyendyk, saying that she knows what he didn’t and couldn’t understand how he could do it. Well, dumping Kufrin is the reason for Caroline’s upset with Luyendyk. Reality Steve dished that, “For those that don’t know, Caroline and Becca are very close. Becca was even in Florida with Caroline last weekend before Caroline left for LA. So Caroline basically made it known she knows about the ending … and Arie kinda dismissed it … She was protecting her friend Becca since she knows what happened, and Arie basically said something to the effect of, ‘We’ll see how it plays out.'” Currently, there are no reports of Luyendyk getting engaged to Burnham, but you can find Luyendyk’s proposal to Kufrin here.

Over the weekend, Hulu messed up and spoiled the proposal of Luyendyk to Kufrin in a video clip meant for a Peru travel segment, according to The Inquistr. Reality Steve posted screenshots of some big moments from the video, which you can check out in the below tweet.

Both women sit down with Luyendyk’s family on the finale and the star’s mother warns Kufrin that there will always be women around because of Luyendyk’s racing lifestyle. Luyendyk also tells his family that he still has worries about Burnham, saying that he spends a lot of time reassuring her in their relationship. He says that he wonders if this will be something he has to do throughout their relationship if he takes it to the next level.

Luyendyk has admitted that it’s going to be hard to watch the finale. It’s definitely clear why. Tune in to the three-hour finale episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and tomorrow will air the live After the Final Rose special on ABC.