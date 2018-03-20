Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo: ‘Counting On’ Pregnancy Update

On Sunday, Jinger Duggar uploaded an Instagram photo of her baby bump, revealing to fans that she’s 22 weeks pregnant. While the gender of the baby has not been revealed, we do know that the little one is due in July.

Jinger and Jeremy shared news of their pregnancy on January 3, in a statement on their website. It read, “Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child! We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Jinger has been updating her Instagram every two weeks with a photo of her belly.

The couple first met on a mission trip to Central America in 2015. In July 2016, they announced their engagement. In a statement to US, the two wrote, “From both of us, thank you all for the countless well-wishes we’ve received during the courtship. We are so excited to take this next step in spending our lives together. We are so grateful for how the Lord has brought us together. It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited about serving Christ together in the coming days.”

Jeremy is a former soccer player for Major League Soccer and the North American Soccer League. He is currently a pastor. Vuolo attended Hartwick College before transferring to Syracuse University in 2010.

Jeremy and Jinger’s baby isn’t the only youngin’ joining the Duggar family. Joy-Anna recently shared with her younger siblings that she and Austin are pregnant. On February 26, Joy-Anna gave birth to Gideon Martyn Forsynth. Joy-Anna told US Weekly in a statement, “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him. I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”