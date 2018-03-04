Margot Robbie’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Academy Award nominated actress Margot Robbie is married to a British director named Tom Ackerley, and her large family is based in Australia. Social media posts indicate the Robbie family – including Margot and her brothers – is a close-knit one, although, by some accounts, she is not very close to her father, Doug Robbie.

Robbie, 27, is nominated for a best actress nomination for her role playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the movie, I, Tonya. Robbie and Ackerley do not have children. Her portrayal of Harding as a lot of people wondering more about Robbie’s family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Robbie’s Father Is a Sugarcane Tycoon Who Left the Family When She was Young

New Idea Magazine revealed that Margot Robbie’s father is a man named Doug Robbie, who is described as a “rich and powerful property and sugarcane tycoon” who lives along the Gold Coast of Australia.

“Anya [Margot’s sister] and Margot don’t want to know him,” a source told the magazine. “Anya will let him see his grandson Sebby [now nine years old] every now and then, but she’s not bothered about seeing him.” The siblings are close to their mother, however.

Fam & Cam

Doug Robbie lives a few streets away from Sarie Kessler, Margot Robbie’s mother. Robbie’s brother, Lockie Robbie, posted a photo of Doug Robbie on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this old boy. Might not have the normal family but you did give an education and help when I needed it.”

Margot Robbie and her father were estranged for 20 years but recently made amends, according to other reports.

2. Robbie Has Three Siblings

Margot Robbie has three siblings, brothers Cameron, Lachlan and sister Anya, and they all went to private schools paid for by their father.

One of her brothers does appear closer to the father than the other siblings, according to UK Daily Mail.

Big bro ❤️ #tbt

Her brother, Lockie Robbie, wrote on Instagram, “Family isn’t always about the last name or blood but the loyalty, the love and the ability to show up and be accounted for when called upon. They will have your back even when you feel like you’ve fallen flat on it, they will be a light when life feels like it’s at its darkest. Together for each other we motivate and inspire to get the best from ourselves. Material possessions can be given and taken away but what we all have cannot and that is a true gift I’m lucky enough to share with them on Christmas.”

3. Lockie Robbie, One of Margot’s Brothers, Is a Stunt Performer

Lachlan Robbie, who goes by the name Lockie Robbie, has found a career in movies too – as a stunt performer. His IMDB profile says his credits include Aquaman, Skinford, and Alien: Covenant.

He’s 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He’s described by IMDB as athletic and proficient at surfing, track and field, and boxing. He’s also acted as a stunt performer in some television shows.

Lockie Robbie wrote on Instagram of his sister, “Words cannot begin to describe how proud I am of you. To watch you grow into the star you’ve become over the past 10 years and to be there to see your reaction when the news came through. No amount of congratulations will ever be enough. But this is your time now you earned it and showed us all that dreams can become a reality. So proud of you and your team.”

4. Margot Robbie Is Married to Tom Ackerley, a Director She Met on a Film Set

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been married in 2018. “The two met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, on which he was the assistant director and she played Celine,” reported Look. “They lived in a house share in Clapham, London… and wed in secret in Byron Bay, close to Aussie Margot’s hometown, in December 2016.”

“It’s good [that we work on films together],’ Robbie said, according to Look. “The hard thing about this industry is that you’re often in different places working, so to actually be working on the same job means that we actually got to hang out for months.”

A friend told ENews, “They are a lovely couple and very much newlyweds,” the source said. “They have a lot in common and love to travel and be adventurous. They’re either surfing or snowboarding or hiking together. It’s what they love the most, to be out in nature and be active.”

According to IMDB, “Tom Ackerley was born in Surrey, England. He is known for his work on I, Tonya (2017), The Brothers Grimsby (2016) and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011).”

5. Margot’s Brother Cameron Robbie Set the Internet on Fire & Her Mother Was Once Attacked by a Python

🌱 She seems thirsty… #nottheplantwateredityesterday

Robbie’s brother, Cameron Robbie, has also earned his share on fans due to his Instagram page. His page is filled with shirtless photos that have earned him fans.

Cameron has expressed pride over Margot on Instagram, writing, “There’s nothing I could say that articulates how proud I am of this one #whatamoment #academyawardnominee!” According to W Magazine, Cameron “Robbie, an aspiring actor himself, manages to perfectly walk Instagram’s favorite line between ‘highly relatable content” and “perfect looking life.'”

When speaking about life in Australia, Robbie has told a story about her mother being attacked by a large snake, saying, “she found her mother on the driveway with a huge python wrapped around her arm trying to wind itself around her neck.”