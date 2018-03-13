‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Tonight is the season 2 finale of This Is Us on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

While we don’t know much about what will go down tonight, the actors have given us some hints as to what fans can expect. In a recent interview with Deadline, Justin Hartley said, “The writers have done a great job with what is kind of a daunting task of taking this wonderful season, or what I thought was a wonderful season, and finishing it… Not everything gets wrapped up in a nice bow, but it’s a great finale.”

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library (which includes every episode of This Is Us) in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. Unlike with other streaming services, you’ll also be able to watch the finale, as well as any other episode, on-demand after it airs.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Preview

Season 2 of This Is Us has done extremely well and maintained its title as one of the best shows on primetime television. The post-Superbowl episode of the show attracted nearly 27 million viewers, which made it the show’s largest same-day audience, according to Vulture.

The good news? The ending this season is promised to be more light-hearted than last season’s finale.

Mandy Moore has had an especially grueling job on the show. Her character has gone through emotional turmoil, but Moore has pulled it off incredibly well. Fogelman says of her work, “I think she deserves to be sitting in the category with our fanciest actresses who were doing work on TV right now… I genuinely truly believe it. And so it’s nice to see people recognizing that.”

Asked if the show plans on aging her more, and if we’re going to see older iterations of Rebecca, Fogelman said, “Yeah, it’s possible. We have some big plans in how we play with time, but Mandy has such a classic face and look that strangely it allows for aging in a really interesting way because she would always remain classically beautiful in a way that’s not typical or normal.” In reference to the post-Super Bowl episode, specifically, Fogelman said, “That was what was so nice about our Super Bowl episode where we had the entire country watching the story. It was such a showcase for Mandy, because of the high-level degree of difficulty stuff she was having to do in those episodes as the whole country was watching.”