‘American Idol’ 2018 Top 10 Winner Predictions

Last night, the top 14 contestants of American Idol 2018 performed for America’s votes and tonight, the top 10 winners will be revealed. Up until last night, the judges have had the say when it comes to who will be saved and who is eliminated. Now, the public has their chance to cast their votes for their favorite singers in the mix. Tonight, the top picks from the nation will be revealed and there will also be several remaining contestants who will sing for their spot in the top 10. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will choose from the remaining artists, choosing who will join America’s favorites in the top 10 for 2018.

So, who will make it through to the next round? Read on for our top 10 predictions, along with recaps on their performances from last night below.

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Hutchinson said that he has always been a big kid and said that his weight has often held him back. He was getting close to 300 pounds and made the decision to transform physically as well as mentally. Doing so, Hutchinson lost 80 pounds and is more confident. Certainly this confidence has helped him with his performances.

For Hutchinson’s performance last night, among the top 14, he sang the country song “Midnight Train to Memphis”. The judges had a few critiques when Hutchinson was performing, though they felt he put on a good performance. Regardless of this, Hutchinson is talented and he’s easy on the eyes. We think he may go through to the next round.

Michelle Sussett

Michelle Sussett has had a fire about her since her first audition on the show. She hopes to represent all immigrants in America, as she is an immigrant herself. She hopes to win American Idol so that she can help provide for her family back in Venezuela.

Sussett works as a server in Miami, Florida, but her true passion is singing and entertaining. When she performed last night, she sang “Friends” for the judges and live audience. Though it wasn’t the best song to consistently show off her powerful vocals, Sussett worked the stage and put on a concert-like performance. The judges definitely took notice, saying Sussett looked like a pop star in her set for her top 14 performance, though Katy Perry had criticism about the song choice.

Marcio Donaldson

Donaldson has overcome a great deal in his life, especially when it comes to his upbringing. Today, he still lives in Compton, but he hopes that his son will have a head start in life. Donaldson hopes to win American Idol in order to live a better life with his son.

When Donaldson performed for the judges in the top 14 show, he was met with mixed reviews, but his backstory pulls at America’s heart strings. There’s a good chance he could make it through to the top 10.

Mara Justine

Mara Justine is a powerhouse, but she said that she always has felt like an outcast in school. Through American Idol, Justine feels she has really found where she belongs. Fitting with this background, Justine performed the song “This Is Me” for her top 14 performance last night. The song has a strong message and was nominated for an Oscar, as part of the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman.

Justine’s performance last night appeared a little shaky in the beginning, but she soon fell into her element. She also became emotional when singing and kept the energy high, though she did sound like she had a couple pitchy moments. Justine says she hopes to make it into the top 10 because she feels like she can connect with so many people who have gone through similar situations to herself.

Ada Vox

Ada Vox, aka Adam Sanders, has made the stage his own, killing it as the sole drag queen to ever be a part of the iconic competition. Vox is making waves and his vocals are beyond powerful. Every performance is a home run and there is no way he shouldn’t be in the top 10, unless America felt he was safe and didn’t vote for him.

As a child, Vox had brain surgery and he said that his mother would sing to him throughout his recovery. And, after the surgery, he couldn’t participate in contact sports, so he dove into music and that’s where the dream began. For Vox’s big top 14 performance, he sang “The Show Must Go On.” As always, it was flawless and judge Lionel Richie gave him a standing applause. Richie gushed over him, saying that every performance takes it to another level. Vox said that when he performs, he goes into a completely different head space and that he just performs “for people who love it.”

Catie Turner

On Good Morning America, Idol runner-up David Archuleta was gushing over Turner and about the uniqueness she brings to the stage. She is truly a force all her own and American Idol Net has reported that she has some of the most online searches out of the other contestants on the show. Turner said that when she opened her first fan letter she cried. Though Turner has gotten a ton of fan mail, she said she’s also gotten her fair share of haters, but she tries to just shrug off the negativity.

Last night, Turner delivered a fierce and serious performance of Hozier’s song “Take Me to Church”. Turner’s performance was full of confidence and her parents teared up as they watched her from the audience. Katy Perry said that no matter what happens, she would love to sing with Turner in the future. Perry also spoke out against haters online and Luke Bryan said to never read the online commenters. All three judges said that Turner definitely has a chance at winning.

Cade Foehner

Foehner is a rocker and he hails from Texas. He may work on a farm, but he can kill it on the guitar. For his top 14 performance, Foehner sang “Black Magic Woman”. His raspy voice and deep tones are definitely swoon-worthy and he’s the only rocker in the competition.

American Idol Net says that Foehner is the most popular guy in the competition when it comes to social media followers and internet searches. He definitely has charisma and a confident stage presence, which the judges can’t help recognize. Judge Luke Bryan told Foehner that his wife loves him, while Katy Perry told him that she and her mother adore him. Foehner then let Perry take a piece of his hair to “give to her mother” and when he addressed Perry as sweetheart, she nearly melted in her seat.

Gabby Barrett

According to American Idol Net, Barrett is the top performer on the show when it comes to online searches and contestant Catie Turner is just behind her on that level. This morning, former American Idol runner-up David Archuleta appeared on Good Morning America and he was gushing over Barrett, as well as Turner too.

For Barrett’s top 14 performance, she delivered a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb”, from the movie The Last Song. Judge Luke Bryan called Barrett’s set his “favorite vocal situation of the night.” Katy Perry said that Barrett looked and sounded like a “gosh darn star”.

Maddie Poppe

Maddie Poppe is one of the favorites this season and last night, she gave a performance of Simon and Garfunkel’s song “Homeward Bound”. While Poppe isn’t one of those singers who belts out powerful diva songs, she always delivers beautiful performances that are on-key. She’s understated and it totally works for her.

Poppe’s style is more of folk music, which is unlike the other contestants still in the competition. Katy Perry said that she closed her eyes during Poppe’s performance and thought she was listening to Joni Mitchell. She also said that Poppe has amazing taste in music choices. The other judges agreed and said that Poppe is a pro.

Garrett Jacobs

Jacobs said that his parents have been very supportive of his love of music and now he is living his dream out on the stage, singing and playing the guitar for American Idol. He isn’t the strongest singer in the competition, but he has the vocals and the looks. According to American Idol Net, Jacobs’ social media following is growing and so are his online searches. Teens across the country are surely swooning over his hotness.

For his top 14 performance, he carried out the song “Raging Fire”. When Luke Bryan critiqued his performance, he said that, though there were pitchy issues, he looked very comfortable on stage and gave a dynamic performance. Katy Perry agreed. Lionel Richie said that he is doing so well, but he needs to try to stay in character.