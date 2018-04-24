Farrah Abraham: Teen Mom OG Cast Glad to See Her Gone

In March, US Magazine reported that Farrah Abraham was leaving ‘Teen Mom OG’ for the adult entertainment world.

Executive producer Morgan J. Freeman explained to Farrah, “This was a conversation that happened above me, without me, and has been given to me to come bring to you … It’s basically a decision where we’re asking you. You have had this critical role from 16 & Pregnant all the way to this. No one’s saying that you can’t do this. It’s just that if you’re going to go down that path, we can’t keep shooting this path.”

Farrah responded, “Who are you to tell someone to chose one thing? I don’t have to choose anything.” During a phone call later, Farrah said, “Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things — all that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that, regardless if it’s my own show, not on MTV anymore. There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I’m only 26.”

In March, Farrah did not attend the reunion taping.