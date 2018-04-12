‘Lost In Space’ Release Time: When Will It Be on Netflix?

Fans are finally getting to see Lost in Space again. The original series aired from 1965 to 1968, and fans haven’t forgotten it since. A reboot movie aired in 1998 and received terrible reviews. But now Netflix has its own version of Lost in Space, and this new series is phenomenal. The entire series will be released on Netflix, all at once, on Friday, April 13. But exactly what time should you start looking for the new series? All Netflix shows become available at 3:01 a.m. Eastern (midnight Pacific) on the release date, and the series is released simultaneously in its entirety around the world. That means no one gets to see Netflix original series early just because they live in a certain location. Every one can start watching at the same time. Lost in Space will be following this tradition and the entire series will be released on Netflix at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 13. That means it will be available to start watching later tonight.

So if you’re counting the hours until Lost in Space is release, you won’t have to count much longer. Lost in Space releases on April 13 at the following times all around the world, including different U.S. time zones:

In the U.S. (April 13):

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (April 12)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (April 12)

Additional Times Outside the U.S. (April 13):

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight AU

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

10:01 a.m. Eastern Europe Summer Time

You can see more times at the Time Converter here. It’s important to note that any time is subject to change without warning. If you notice that Lost in Space is released early, let us know in the comments below. To stream the series, just click here to go to the title’s Netflix page.

I’ve already seen the first six episodes of the 10-episode series, and I can assure you that this new series is brilliant. It’s not campy like the original series. It definitely has that darker, more realistic edge that fans today prefer. It also makes some significant changes to the plot which, in my opinion, improve the series. It’s a big step ahead of the 1998 reboot movie, which attempted a more realistic, darker story, but lost itself in a convoluted time-travel plot hole. The central character Dr. Smith is written incredibly well, the robot is intriguing and has a mystery all on its own, and the storyline has been changed enough to actually leave you guessing about what’s going to happen next. The filmography is stunningly beautiful, and at times you’ll find yourself actually wishing you could visit the Robinson family in person.

This is a beautiful series, but you might not want to binge it and watch the episodes too quickly. Instead, sit back and enjoy each scene, and allow the episodes to be a treat that you savor rather than watch all in one day. This is a great new take on the series, and I hope they make a sequel.