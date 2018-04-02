‘Rick and Morty’ Bushworld Adventures Live Stream: How to Watch the April Fool’s Episode Online

Fans of Rick and Morty were hoping for another April Fool’s surprise, and they got one. But it isn’t exactly what they were expecting. A Rick and Morty Bushworld Adventures is currently airing on Adult Swim TV stations and online. If you want to watch Bushworld Adventures you can watch by going to this link on Adult Swim’s website. Adult Swim also has another streaming link for the episode here. You’ll want to watch soon, because it’s unclear how long this 11 minute episode will be available on the links above. There’s also an official version of the episode that you can watch on YouTube, provided by Turner, here. But this version requires $1.99 to watch in SD and $2.99 to watch in HD. We’ll add more options for watching the special as they become available.

Of course, the next question is what exactly is this episode? Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared that the episode is streaming now and on TV until midnight, and it’s about Rick and Morty heading to the Bush dimension. This is some type of Australian dimension where Rick and Morty speak in heavy accents and are drawn differently. And they’re not our C-137 Rick and Morty, because they go by the names Reek and Mordi, and they’re seeking a mysterious Green Cube of Bendigo.

The boys head to the Bush Dimension. Streaming now and on TV till midnight: https://t.co/ewRdtVTwPe pic.twitter.com/Opb0CVD5VY — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2018

This was definitely an unexpected surprise, especially since fans were hoping for a Christmas episode that they never got. And we still don’t know yet if Season 4 has been renewed. But this will give fans something to talk about until the hopefully good news is announced.

This definitely isn’t your regular Rick and Morty episode. The writer and producer is Michael Cusack. Different people were involved in creating this episode, besides Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

Big thankz to @OllieBNorwood and @psychicpebble for helping out in the writing department on Bushworld Adventures! Go chek it out hehe — Michael Cusack (@MichaelRCusack) April 2, 2018

Michael Cusack is with Gillsberry. And as you can see, the animation from Gillsberry is very similar to what we saw in Bushword.

But there are some callbacks to canon episodes that you can find in Bushworld Adventures. When Rick shoots someone in Bushworld Adventures, he quoted Rick from a previous canon episode, when he told Morty: “It’s a figure of speech. They’re bureaucrats. I don’t respect them.” Morty mentioned in Bushworld that this seemed like the wrong context, and he’s right. Here’s where that quote is from:

