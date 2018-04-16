‘Scorpion’: Is the Show Cancelled or Renewed?

Tonight is the season 4 finale of Scorpion on CBS, and fans are curious if the show is going to be renewed for a fifth season. In the words of Dateline, the show is currently “on the bubble”, meaning it could go either way.

According to a recent TVLine article, Scorpion is currently the least-watched and second-lowest rated drama on CBS.

The network has yet to reveal if there will be another season, but in comparison to last year, the show lost 60% of its viewing audience, so things are not looking too promising.

The series stars Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kay Thomas, and Jaydyn Wong, among others. It follows a group of geniuses who defend the country against high-tech threats.

Season 3 of Scorpion averaged a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 7.23 million viewers. Last week’s episode, meanwhile, averaged a .70 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million views.

The most-watched CBS show this season was The Big Bang Theory, which averaged a 2.81 in the 18-49 demographic and 14.192 million viewers. This was followed by Young Sheldon, Mom, and NCIS.

Tonight is the season 4 finale of the show, and the synopsis for the episode, titled A Lie in the Sand, suggests that Walter and Paige’s relationship is about to face a major change. The official synopsis reads:

“The team heads to Northeast Africa, where they must carefully navigate a minefield to save the lives of local villagers; Paige and Walter’s relationship takes a shocking turn; Toby and Happy make an important decision.”

Walter finally told Paige he was in love with her at Toby and Happy’s season 3 wedding. Season 4, unfortunately, has been a bumpy ride for them, as they wrestle with personal problems. And what’s Katherine McPhee up to these days? McPhee is set to make her debut on The Great White Way in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress. She took the role over from Sara Bareilles on April 10, and will continue to play ‘Jenna’ through June 17.