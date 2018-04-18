‘The Voice’ 2018 Top 12 Winners So Far …

The top 12 for The Voice 2018 will be revealed tonight, as the live playoffs come to an end for season 14, according to Boston.com. On Monday and Tuesday night’s episodes, the top 24 artists performed for America’s votes and four of them have been able to automatically move forward into the top 12. The 20 remaining artists are battling it out, as the highest “vote-getter” from each team will move forward, along with each coach’s choice. This means that two more contestants from each team has the opportunity to make it into the top 12. But, before tonight’s big results show, get to know the four contestants who have already secured their top 12 spots.

Britton Buchanan



Singer Buchanan joined a classic rock band when he was just 13 years old and he hopes to become a success in music, like all the other contestants on the show. He has a mature voice, especially for his age, and can also play the guitar. He has surely been winning the hearts of teens across the country. For his live playoffs performance, he beautifully executed the song “Some Kind of Wonderful”. Buchanan is a part of Alicia Keys’ team.

In an interview with the Sanford Herald, Buchanan said that he’s been fortunate enough on the show to have gotten to perform songs that he already knows or is familiar with. He joked that if he got assigned a song he didn’t know, he might have an anxiety attack.

Brynn Cartelli



Singer Brynn Cartelli is only 14 years old and she already is a force to be reckoned with on The Voice. She is currently juggling a busy school schedule, while also playing lacrosse, but she has a great passion for singing. She has been dubbed one of the contestants to beat this season and for her live playoffs set, she sang “Unstoppable”.

Recently, Cartelli spoke with Mass Live about her experience on the show and she said that, “The reality of being at The Voice hasn’t sunk in yet. I am still in this competition so it seems like normal life even though it’s all a dream come true.” She also said, “From the start of this process to now, I have evolved immensely as a musician. I feel that I am more aware of my artistry. This process has been beneficial in so many ways. I have met friends that I will stay connected to for the rest of my life. It has opened up so many doors for me, it is truly mind blowing.” This season on the show, Cartelli is a part of Team Kelly Clarkson.

Sharane Calister



Calister hails from Des Moines, Iowa and she had a tough time growing up. According to her NBC bio, “At 10, Sharane was adopted by an older cousin while her twin sister was adopted by an outside family member. Sharane’s adoptive mom was soon diagnosed with breast cancer – a battle she continues to fight today. The violin became an escape for Sharane during these difficult times. It wasn’t until high school gospel choir that Sharane and her sister were finally reunited.” Currently, Calister travels around, performing at private functions and parties.

Initially, Calister was a part of Alicia Keys’ team this season, but she has ended up on Adam Levine’s team. For her live playoffs performance, she sang “Never Enough” from the movie The Greatest Showman.

Kyla Jade



Kyla Jade is a very gifted singer and she was even a part of BET’s gospel show Bobby Jones Gospel. She also has performed as a backup singer for former Voice coach Jennifer Hudson. It’s too bad that Hudson isn’t a coach this season, right? Jade is a part of Blake Shelton’s team this season and for her live playoffs set, she performed the song “How Great Thou Art”.

Jade grew up singing in the choir in church, according to Metro Voice News, and in an interview with the news outlet, Jade said, “I’m a church baby. Our house was filled with music, my mom woke us up to music, we washed the dishes to music. There were songs for going to school, everything, everything in my life. Most people learn the ABCs, everything in my life has a song, being a pedestrian, we have a song for that.” Jade said that her musical influences stem from her Pentecostal church and her mom.

