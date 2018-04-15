‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Time & Channel Tonight

The Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead is airing tonight. It feels like Episode 16 arrived really fast, but that might be because of the hiatus we had right before Carl’s death. We’re not ready to say goodbye to the season, but at least we still have Season 9 to look forward to. And we can also enjoy Fear the Walking Dead, which will air immediately after the finale and feature Morgan’s first crossover. Read on for all the details on what time the finale airs, what channel to watch, and more.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Walking Dead airs tonight, Sunday, April 15. The episode runs from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:10 p.m. Eastern (8-9:10 p.m. Central.) Prior to the show airing, you can rewatch all of Season 8 on AMC. Encores of the finale will air at 12:17 a.m. Eastern, 1:27 a.m. Eastern, 2:44 a.m. Eastern, Wednesday at 2 a.m. Eastern and 11:05 p.m. Eastern, and Friday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

OFFICIAL AMC SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the episode reads: “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.” Fans are wondering if this means that we’ll be seeing the end of Negan, or if he will survive for Season 9. (I personally hope he survives for Season 9 because the actor is phenomenal.) But if he does survive, maybe Carl’s vision will come true and he and Rick will achieve peace and actually live in the same community. Considering how Negan reacted last week to Michonne reading Carl’s letter to him, though, that scenario seems really unlikely.

Fans are wondering if Aaron will finally convince the Oceanside community to join with Rick. He’s certainly putting his life at great risk to try to make that happen. Fans are also hoping that we might get more revelations about the helicopter that Jadis tried to call when Negan was with her (and which Rick also saw in an earlier episode.) And then, there are other unresolved conflicts, like Dwight’s betrayal of Negan, Rick’s group’s desire to kill or torture Eugene, and the fate that Gabriel is now enduring, which is likely tormenting his faith.

This will be Morgan’s final episode, as he will be crossing over to Fear the Walking Dead. But who else might we be saying goodbye to? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

After the finale airs, Fear the Walking Dead will follow. Then after Fear concludes, we’ll see Talking Dead.