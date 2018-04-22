‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air in the U.S. & U.K.?

Tonight is the highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of Westworld on HBO. After the amazing plot twists, beautiful cinematography, and high-level dialogue of last season, we can’t even begin to imagine what HBO has in store for fans this season. You’ll likely want to watch the premiere live as it airs, so you don’t miss a thing and you’re not spoiled about any major developments. Here are all the details you need to know about how to watch tonight’s episode. After you watch the Westworld premiere, come back here and take our poll at the end of the story, letting us know what you thought of the premiere.

AIR DATE & TIME: The Season 2 premiere of Westworld will air tonight in the U.S., Sunday, April 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The episode will be 15 minutes longer than normal, ending at 10:15 p.m. Eastern. (Note: Air times on HBO Now match the Eastern air times of 9 p.m. Eastern.)

According to HBO Canada’s schedule, the Season 2 premiere is also on April 22, but it’s at 9:04 p.m. ET/PT in Canada.

In the U.K., Westworld will be simulcast in Britain by Sky Atlantic at the same time it premieres in the U.S. (which, the U.K., will be Monday, April 23 at 2 a.m.) It will be shown again in the U.K. later on April 23 at 9 p.m.

TV CHANNEL FOR WESTWORLD: Tonight’s premiere will air on HBO. To find out what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on for you.

EPISODE TITLES: The title for the premiere is “Journey into the Night.” Episode 2 is called “Reunion.” Episode 3 is called “Virtu e Fortuna.” Episode 4 is called “The Riddle of the Sphinx.” And Episode 5 is called “Akane No Mai.” There will be 10 episodes total in Season 2.

QUESTIONS ABOUT SEASON 1: Fans have been left with a lot of questions after the ending of Season 1. Here are just a few of the questions we hope will be answered. This will give you a helpful recap of where Season 1 left off.

What happened to Ford? Dolores shot Ford in the head in the Season 1 finale, but some fans don’t think he’s really gone. In fact, some think that Ford is secretly a host himself, created by Arnold to carry out Arnold’s final wishes because Arnold just couldn’t handle life without his son. This isn’t the only possible explanation involving a “Ford host,” however. Ford might also have simply created a host version of himself and used THAT host to conduct his last speech. It was the host whom Dolores killed, not Ford, some fans have theorized. Or, Ford really is dead.

What happened to William? Throughout Season 1, William was obsessed with the maze, which was ultimately either 1.) written by Ford for him, or 2.) a path to the host’s becoming sentient, or 3.) a combination of the two. In the end, William was shot in the arm by a mass of hosts. Fans are guessing that he didn’t die, but was just injured badly. He seemed very happy about being shot, as if the capability of being killed within the park meant that he had finally reached the part of the maze he was wanting all along.

Will we see more Westworld parks? We learned in the finale that there’s more than one Westworld park. When Maeve was working on her great escape, we saw a new logo that read “SW.” And on that level, we saw samurai fighting. We’re hoping to see those worlds this season.

Was anyone left alive? Most of the staff at Westworld and the Board are now injured and/or dead. Dolores, taking on the mantle of Wyatt again, killed many people with the help of Teddy and other hosts that Ford revived from cold storage. Maeve and her group cleared out a lot of people too. So who’s left?

Does Maeve have any free will? Maeve wanted to activate all the hosts in storage, and she did. But her uprising and her escape were all part of Ford’s plan all along. Someone named “Arnold” (whom was likely Ford) had logged into her code and was changing things, including writing in a script titled “Escape.” Maeve refused to believe this was true and wanted to believe that she had free will. Her tablet that Bernard was holding mentioned that she was going to “infiltrate mainland.” But it’s unclear if that means the real world outside of the park, or the Delos headquarters, or where her daughter is. When Maeve chose not to leave the park, it’s unclear if that was part of her script or not.

After you watch the premiere, take our poll below and let us know what you thought about the episode.