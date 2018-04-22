‘Westworld’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 2 Premiere Online for Free

HBO is finally bringing back Westworld tonight for a Season 2 premiere. Tonight’s episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The episode will last until 10:15 p.m. Eastern.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch HBO live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO and Westworld live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand right here. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package plus HBO, you would get 60-plus channels, including HBO, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and Westworld live, or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Hulu: From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to “Hulu With Live TV” for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you can then watch Westworld live or on-demand on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

HBO Now: If you’re in the United States and you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription that includes HBO, you can use the HBO NOW service to watch the season premiere of Westworld. It costs $14.99 a month but comes with a free trial. You can sign up on your computer or through a mobile or TV device, but signing up through a mobile device is easier. To find out if your specific mobile or TV device is supported, please visit the webpage here.

After you watch the Westworld premiere, come back here and take our poll at the end of the story, letting us know what you thought of the premiere.

How to Stream ‘Westworld’ Online If You Have an HBO Subscription

If you have a cable or satellite package that includes HBO, this section is for you. You can watch the season premiere for free via HBO Go. It’s a streaming service that’s included with a regular HBO cable subscription. You’ll need your cable or satellite log-in information to access the service.

On a computer, go to HBOGO.com and choose “Sign in” in the upper righthand corner. On mobile devices, open the HBO GO app and choose “sign in.” You’ll need to choose your TV provider, then enter your username and password for your TV account. If this is your first time using the service, you’ll need to create an HBO Go ID.

Some users have trouble sometimes using HBO Go (or even HBO Now) to stream, with the service not authenticating their log-in or hanging up at times. If you experience problems tonight, check HBO Go’s Twitter feed for error reports. Or if you’re in the U.S. and have HBO as part of your cable subscription, you can write them at this link. For a big episode like tonight’s, if you’re wanting to watch live it might be good to have a backup option (like the ones listed above) ready and waiting, just in case.

Preview

When Season 1 left off, Dolores had taken on the mantle of Wyatt, with Teddy by her side, and shot and killed a lot of staff/board members at Ford’s retirement (which was also the introduction of a new narrative.) In the end, she shot and killed Ford, just like she had shot and killed Arnold all those years earlier. It appeared that Arnold’s bicameral mind script worked and, at the very end, she realized the voice in her head was her own (not Arnold) and she gained sentience.

And in the middle of that unexpected shootout, William (aka The Man in Black) was shot in the arm. But he smiled, as if he was happy that he could finally be hurt in this world. Perhaps he finally found the end of the “maze” after all.

Meanwhile, Maeve also appeared to be gaining sentience as she began controlling all the hosts, released old hosts from cold storage, and began killing many of the staff in her attempt to escape. But rather than escaping, she decided to go back and find her daughter. It’s unclear at the end if she was autonomous or working off a narrative. Someone named Arnold had coded changes into her, including an escape narrative that involved infiltrating the mainland. Most fans think this was Ford coding under the name of Arnold, in homage to his former partner. It’s unclear how much of what Maeve has done has been her own thoughts vs. part of Ford’s narrative.

There’s also the question of whether Elsie is alive or dead, and what will happen to Bernard. Before Ford told Bernard to shoot himself, he realized that he was a host (and he still had the drive to help the other hosts become free.) There’s also the business of a possible competitor trying to break in and find Delos’ secrets.

All in all, there are a lot of questions that need answering. Even if we get those answers, they will likely open up even more questions.

After you see the premiere, take our poll below and let us know what you thought.