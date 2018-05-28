Angela Jones, Matthew Lewis’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angela Jones married Matthew Lewis this past weekend. Jones, a Florida native, met Lewis, best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, in 2016.

Jones and Lewis first met in Orlando, Florida, where she was working in event and VIP management. The two started talking and their relationship blossomed. A few months later, Lewis popped the question, while on vacation with his lady love in Paris, France.

Jones moved from Florida to Santa Monica, California, where she and Lewis currently live with their two dogs.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Lewis During Memorial Day Weekend

🇬🇧🇺🇸 A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

On Monday, May 28, Lewis shared the news that he and Jones got married by posting a wedding photo to his Instagram page. He captioned the photo (seen above) with two emojis; the British flag and the American flag, signifying the union of two people who hail from two different geographical regions. It is unclear whether the two celebrated their wedding in the UK or in the U.S.

Jones has been relatively quiet on social media over the past week. Her last photo, posted on May 19, was taken in California.

Jones wore a white satin gown with lace detail on the bodice, completing the look with a pair of peep-toe pumps. She wore her hair pulled back in an elegant updo and chose to forego a veil. Jones carried a large bouquet of flowers made up of white roses and greenery.

The groom looked rather dapper in a black tuxedo.

2. She & Lewis Got Engaged in Paris After Dating for 4 Months

Jones and Lewis seemed to have an instant connection when they met back in 2016. The two lived on different continents, so they were forced to have a long distance relationship for several weeks. However, as they spent time on the telephone getting to know each other, they realized that they really liked each other and wanted to see where their relationship could go. They started traveling to see each other; Jones spending time in London and Lewis flying to Florida from time to time.

After a few months, Lewis took Jones on a romantic getaway to Paris, France. The two enjoyed exploring the city together, but nothing truly compared to their journey to the Eiffel Tower. It was there that Lewis got down on one knee and asked for Jones’ hand in marriage.

“When in Paris! This trip, almost exactly a year ago, was full of nights we won’t remember and memories we’ll never forget. I was calling him fiancé for almost a full 24 hours when this photo was taken. I made him take a picture on this couch every night before we went out. He hated it,” Jones captioned a throwback picture that she posted in October 2017.

3. She Grew Up in Florida & Worked at Universal Studios

Jones grew up in Orlando, Florida, and has long been in love with the Sunshine State and everything it has to offer.

“I’m was born and raised in Central Florida where I developed my love for the sun and beach life. I moved to Southern California with my Fiancé and our two dogs in search of a place to call home,” reads the bio on her website.

According to her LinkedIn page, she graduated with honors from the University of Central Florida in 2013, obtaining a degree in Event Management. In her college years, she was a member of a sorority (Delta Epsilon Iota), and she received the UCF Scholar’s Award as well as the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship.

After college, Jones worked as an administrative assistant for Marriott Hotels. In 2014, she began working at Universal Studios, Orlando, as an event manager. She continued working for both Marriott — she was promoted to event management coordinator — and for Universal, where she eventually transitioned to full time employment.

In 2014, Jones became an associate representative for the theme park and resort as part of their event and VIP management team. In January of 2016, she worked with some of the Harry Potter cast members who visited the park as part of the annual event, A Celebration Of Harry Potter.

Three months later, Jones was promoted to event manager. She held the position through September 2017, around the time that she and Lewis were preparing to move to California together.

4. She Was Previously Married

Morning, sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Angela Jones (@sunshinestateofme) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Although not too much is known about Jones, it has been reported that her marriage to Lewis is her second marriage. According to TMZ, she was previously married, and her divorce was finalized in July 2016, six months after she met Lewis.

At the beginning of their relationship, neither Jones nor Lewis posted much on social media. However, after the got engaged, they started sharing more details about their relationship.

The timing of their relationship isn’t exactly clear for this reason. While it has been reported that the two met in January 2016, sources say that they didn’t start dating until July — which would have been around the same time that Jones’ divorce was finalized.

“They’re both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away,” a source previously told the Daily Mail.

5. She Has a Lifestyle Blog Called ‘Sunshine State of Me’

Over the past several months, Jones has been keeping up with her lifestyle blog called Sunshine State Of Me. She shares recipes and photos, and also keeps her fans up with the happenings in her life. She most recently blogged about her move to Santa Monica, California, where she currently lives with Lewis and her two small dogs.

“All four of us landed safely in Los Angeles and we were welcomed by an apartment full of 58 boxes. Fifty. Eight. A few days of jet lag and unboxing later, we finally were almost completely settled in our new home. Fiance quickly became Target’s top furniture builder – constructing our new media stand, TV mount and storage shelf. We learned that Luke had a fear of elevators, which he has since overcome. Nellie may actually be a city girl at heart. And I thoroughly am enjoying watching everything come together with the sun shining through our floor-to-ceiling windows. One full heart right here,” Jones wrote back in November.

Earlier this year, Jones blogged about a trip that she and Lewis took to Seattle. He had to travel for business, so she decided to tag along. She blogged about what they did and where they went on their three-day adventure.