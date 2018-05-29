Who Gets the First Impression Rose & Kiss on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018?

On the premiere episode of The Bachelorette 2018, Becca Kufrin gives out the first impression rose and the first kiss of the season, but who is the lucky recipient? Before we give you the rundown, this is your SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know who gets the first impression rose.

Now let’s get into the details …

The man who gets the first impression rose and a kiss from Kufrin is contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. He’s the outdoorsman with the goofy Chris Farley impression, who teaches Kufrin how to fish in the pool of the Bachelorette mansion on night one.

Previously, Reality Steve reported that, when former Bachelorette contestants gave Kufrin advice at the top of the premiere, “Kaitlyn, JoJo, and Rachel join Becca at the mansion for a girl chat … And they certainly make it a point to remind everyone that all 3 men that they’re with are men they gave their first impression rose to AND got the first kiss of the season. Something Becca does with Garrett this episode.”

On the premiere episode, Kufrin confesses to the cameras that, “Garrett does remind me of home. I grew up fishing and hunting with my dad, and to know that Garrett does that, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you would fit in so well …’ My family would love him. I really like Garrett, and quite honestly, I really like all of these guys so far.”

When Kufrin sits down with Yrigoyen to give him his rose on night 1, she tells him that he made her laugh and made her feel so comfortable. She said that since he first arrived, she was smitten with him. Yrigoyen was visibly excited and when he received the first kiss of the season, he told the cameras he just wanted to kiss her all night.

Now let’s get into some spoilers about the rest of the season and Yrigoyen’s fate on the show. If you do NOT want to know about the outcome of the show this season, winner reports and Yrigoyen’s Bachelorette journey, STOP READING NOW.

So, it’s been a pattern that the star of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette has often ended up with the person on the show who gets the first impression rose and/or the first kiss. Clearly, Yrigoyen has a good chance of winning Kufrin’s heart with both of those under his belt … And, the winner of season 14 for The Bachelorette is … Garrett Yrigoyen, as reported by Reality Steve.