Is Gabby Barrett Dating? Is Cade Foehner Her Boyfriend?

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner both made it to the top 5 on American Idol this season, but Barrett made it to the finals. Throughout the course of the season, the contestants have grown close, some more close than others. On a live episode of the show, host Ryan Seacrest questioned Barrett and Foehner about dating rumors surrounding the couple and there appears to definitely be truth to the rumors. The two have been shown holding hands on the show and previously, Hollywood Life reported Foehner dishing that even if he didn’t win the show, he hopes Barrett goes far. Foehner said, “I mean she just fits the bill and I want the most for her career!”

On a Disney-themed episode of Idol in late April, Foehner performed The Little Mermaid‘s song “Kiss the Girl”. After the heartfelt rendition, host Ryan Seacrest asked Foehner if he was thinking of anyone special when performing. His coy response was, “Possibly.” The camera then showed Barrett backstage covering her face and smiling. Seacrest then joked, “I thought I saw someone in the lounge paying very close attention.”

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about a possible romance, Barrett said, “No comment.” Meanwhile, Foehner says, “Honest to goodness, we’re great friends. I adore her, but we are trying to build a career and we are focused, hardworking and we’re not letting it get in the way.”

Barrett already has one special man in her life, aside from Foehner. Barrett started singing when she was just 9 years old and said that she was a daddy’s girl. For Barrett’s celebrity duet when she was in the top 24, she got to perform the song “Stay” by Sugarland, with the actual band, Sugarland.

Barrett’s father, Blase Barrett gushed to Trib Live about his daughter’s performance with Sugarland, saying that, “Jennifer (of Sugarland) has a powerful voice for country music and that has always been a dream of Gabby’s — to bring power like Whitney Houston over to country music. Gabby writes country music and she loves the country story. Her voice is so strong. She wants to bring a new sound to country. All three judges were completely blown away tonight after her performance.” The judges decided that Barrett had the star quality to move on in the competition, after seeing her big performance.

Dad Blase accompanied Barrett to her audition and ended up getting pranked by the judges. Barrett said that her dad is her rock and that he wants to give her everything he possibly can in life. Barrett becomes emotional when talking about her father, who calls her his “whole life”. She said that her father has sacrificed so much for her and she wants to create a successful future for her family.