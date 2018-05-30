Hallmark’s June Weddings 2018 Schedule: How & When to Watch All Four New Movies

After a brief hiatus, the Hallmark Channel is back with all new movies this June. Hallmark is introducing four new movies for its June Weddings 2018 special. Read on for a schedule of which movies are airing, the times, and how to watch them.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

Marrying Mr. Darcy: Saturday, June 2, 9 p.m. Eastern

Marrying Mr. Darcy premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie will star Cindy Busby and Ryan Paevey. If you miss it, you can see encore presentations June 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 9 at 5 p.m., June 10 at 1 p.m., June 23 at 5 p.m., and June 29 at 8 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Six months after they met at a Washington D.C. dog show, schoolteacher Elizabeth Scott and businessman Donovan Darcy are blissfully in love and newly engaged. With Donovan in agreement, she looks forward to planning a small autumn wedding with the help of her mother, sister, and Donovan’s Aunt Violet. But as the weeks fly by and the arrangements for the wedding grow more elaborate, Elizabeth feels the burden of expectations she will face as Mrs. Darcy. Worse still, Donovan himself is wrapped up in his work and increasingly unavailable to her. Reminded yet again of their differences in background and temperament, Elizabeth can’t help but ask herself: should she marry Mr. Darcy?”

By the way, if you want to see the first movie, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, it will air on June 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 17 at 11 a.m., June 21 at 4 p.m., and June 29 at 6 p.m.

Here’s a preview:

And here’s a look back at the original movie:

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells: Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m. Eastern

This movie is the sequel to the beloved 2017 movie, The Perfect Bride. It premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie will star Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith. If you miss it, you can see encore presentations June 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 16 at 7 p.m., June 17 at 3 p.m., and June 23 at 3 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Newly engaged Nick and Molly are looking forward to their big day. After their overbooked wedding venue reserves the wrong date, they have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer that may be too good to turn down.”

If you want to see the first Perfect Bride movie, it will air June 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern and June 23 at 1 p.m.

Here’s a preview:

And here’s a look back at the original movie:

Love at First Dance: Saturday, June 16, 9 p.m. Eastern

This movie premieres June 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie will star Becca Tobin and Niall Matter. If you miss it, you can see encore presentations June 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 23 at 7 p.m., and June 24 at 3 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former “Most Eligible Bachelor” how to dance for his extravagant, society wedding. But as the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between student and instructor.”

Here they are on the set of the movie:

Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New: Saturday, June 23, 9 p.m. Eastern

This is the fourth in the Wedding March series! This movie premieres June 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie will star Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett. If you miss it, you can see encore presentations on June 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern and June 30 at 7 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “With a wedding to plan, an engagement party to throw, and an inn full of surprise guests, the road to true love for Olivia and Mick takes a few unexpected twists and turns.”

Here’s a look back at what’s happened before the fourth movie:

There are still some more movies planned for this summer that we won’t be seeing in the June selection. For example, Debbie Gibson’s sequel to Summer of Dreams, called Wedding of Dreams, is happening sometime this summer.

We’re also expecting some additional summer movies, including the working titles Love on Safari (starring Lacey Chabert), Love on the Lido Deck (starring Alexa and Carlos PenaVega), a new Vineyard movie called Wedding in the Vineyard, and a Christmas keepsake movie in July.