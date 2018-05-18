‘Masterchef Junior’ Season 6 Finale: Who Will Be the Winner?

The season 6 Masterchef Junior finale airs tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Fox network. Just three out of the original 40 contestants are left in the competition – Beni Cwiakala, Avery Meadows and Quani Pointer. But, only one will end up the winner of $100,000 and the title of Masterchef Junior. Cwiakala has been a favorite this season, while Meadows has gained attention for being the youngest, at just age 8. Pointer, like the other two, has pulled off some amazing dishes over the course of the season.

Recently, Beni Cwiakala spoke with the Chicago Tribune about the finale, saying she was shocked that she made it into the finals, which is usually reserved for just two contestants. Cwiakala exclaimed, “I’m very shocked because I didn’t think I’d make it this far, being this little, humble girl from Chicago. I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to try out. If I get an apron, I’ll be so happy.’ Just to be in the finale it was like, ohmigosh, now I’m in it to win it.” Cwiakala was just 9 years old when she taped the show with the others and now she is 11.

When Pointer was filming the show, he told the Gwinette Daily Post that he would sometimes get homesick and miss his family back in Georgia. After all, they originally fueled his passion for cooking. On the show, he recalled, “When I was younger, my mom and grandma liked to cook, and I wanted to cook with them. It really became something that was fun for me that I just couldn’t stop doing.”

As for Meadows, she said that she wanted to audition for Masterchef Junior when she was 7 years old, but she was still too young, so when she turned 8, she was able to make the cut. For her audition, she had to measure a cup of water, chop celery, and cook an egg, according to Our Tribune. Cooking definitely runs in Meadows’ family, as her mother, Christina, owns Sweet Meadows Bakery.

If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, but you want to watch the finale as it airs live, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or via streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The finale airs tonight, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on Fox tonight and all three junior chefs will prepare individual three-course meals for the judges. A winner will then be announced. There will also be a shortened, encore presentation, narrowed down to revealing the winner, which will air on Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT, also on Fox.