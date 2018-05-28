Are the Banks Open on Memorial Day 2018?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means there is no mail and certain finances are put on hold for the day as well. While most banks are closed, a few do choose to stay open, so it may be best to check with your local branches. Online banking and ATMs will, of course, remain open, though transactions such as transfers may not show up or become available until the next day. Unfortunately, the stock market is also closed. According to Right Line, additional holidays that the stock market is closed on include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day), Good Friday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. In addition, as reported by Right Line, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE AMEX, the Federal Reserve Bank and NASDAQ will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The NYSE, NYSE AMEX and NASDAQ will also close trading early (at 1 p.m. ET) on Friday, November 23, 2018, which is the day after Thanksgiving.

According to Saving Advice, a couple banks will stay OPEN at certain branches and they include US Bank, PNC Bank supermarket branches; Huntington Bank in-store branches with holiday hours; and SunTrust in-store branches. However, you should check with the local branches as they may have limited hours and not all branches are participating.

Banks that are CLOSED for the holiday include Citibank, Bank of America, HSBC, Keybank, Citizens Bank, Sovereign Bank, Capital One, Chase, Regions Bank, TD Bank, Union Bank, and Wells Fargo. Go Banking Rates reports additional banks that are closed as well. The full list of closures includes:

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Compass Bank

BB&T

BMO Harris Bank

Capital One Bank

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

Comerica Bank

Fifth Third Bank

First Citizens Bank

HSBC Bank

Huntington Bank

Huntington State Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

People’s United Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

SunTrust Bank

TD Bank

Union Bank

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Credit unions, post offices, libraries and many state liquor stores should be closed as well. Any city, county, federal and state offices are closed, which means the DMV and court proceedings are not open. Schools are also closed. Other federal holidays for 2018 include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in May. And, as far as transportation goes, check your local schedules for trains and buses’ holiday schedules. For example, NJ Transit will operate its buses, trains and light rail on a holiday schedule, so it’s important to use the NJ Transit station-to-station trip planner in order to check arrival and departure times.

This year, Memorial Day falls on the same date as National Hamburger Day, which means there could be additional deals in restaurants. Many active military and veterans get a discount or freebies in certain restaurants for Memorial Day. In addition, burger joints and other restaurants may have deals for burgers.