‘New Girl’ Series Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Season 7 Online

The season 7 finale, which puts an end to the series, airs tonight for New Girl. It’s only episode 7 of the season, but the show has come to an end. The episode is titled “The Curse of the Pirate Bride; Engram Pattersky” and the synopsis of what to expect reads, “Jess and Nick make life-changing decisions; Winston and Aly’s big day arrives; the gang takes a trip down memory lane.”

When it comes to what happens on tonight’s series finale, there are a few spoilers that have been released. So, if you do NOT want to know anything that happens on the finale, STOP READING NOW.

Now let’s get into the good stuff. Nick and Jess are finally getting married, and Jess’ dad, who is played by Rob Reiner, has an “unpleasant talk” with a few people. Also on the finale, Jess and Nick reveal that they’re moving out of the loft, according to TV Line.

Zooey Deschanel, who stars on New Girl, has said that she’s touched by the different age groups the show has drawn interest from over the years. She told Entertainment Weekly that, “Because the show is up on streaming platforms, kids will watch it, and they won’t even know that it’s not new. Someone was saying to me that their teenage daughter doesn’t even know that the episodes they’re watching are 7 years old! There are new fans all the time, and I’m always surprised.” Deschanel also said that the finale of the show will be “unexpected”.

She also revealed that she expected the finale to be a bit different than it actually is, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I always thought the show should have a really sad ending … It could have been a cool choice to go really dark.”

On a funny note, the character Nick has to work his hand cast into the show, of course, after actor Jake Johnson injured himself, with the help of show guest star Dermot Mulroney. According to Bustle, Johnson explained, “I broke my hand. Dermot Mulroney, he just thought we were doing a fierce indie out in the jungle but we’re doing New Girl! We were trying to do a wrestling scene and we banged against a wall. I knew something happened immediately.”

Johnson, who was worried that his hand break would ruin the finale, admitted to Bustle that, “To the credit of [creator] Liz [Meriwether] and everybody, the producers, we wrote it in. So the next scene is in a hospital, that was put in there. And in all the flashbacks you see my left hand is always hidden.” So, tune in tonight to check out Johnson’s broken hand and the series finale of New Girl. The last two episodes begin airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT.