Ron Howard’s Children: Is That His Real Family on ‘Arrested Development’?

Ron Howard has always been the narrator on Arrested Development, but he actually started appearing as a character in the show (playing himself) in Season 4. Well, he’s back again in Season 5 and he’s brought more people with him. In one episode of Season 5, we meet many of Ron Howard’s family members, including his children and his father. They all have red hair, like their dad, and it’s part of a running joke. But we all know that Rebel Alley isn’t really Ron Howard’s daughter. You might be surprised to learn that the rest of his family that we see in Season 5 actually are his children and relatives.

Ron Howard and his wife, Cheryl Alley, married on June 7, 1975. They have four children: twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Howard, oldest daughter Bryce Dallas Howard, and son Reed Cross. And yes, the children in Season 5 are indeed his real children.

Well, all except for Rebel Alley, played by Isla Fisher. The character is named after his wife, Cheryl Alley. But Isla was born in Oman to Scottish parents, and moved to Australia at the age of 6. The character Rebel Alley was created in Season 4 as a reference to a rumor that was circulating back then about Jessica Chastain possibly being a secret daughter of Ron Howard, since she was so quiet about her upbringing. (Chastain’s parents, Jerri Renee Hastey and Michael Monasterio, were teens when she was born. She was raised by her mom and stepfather, Michael Hastey, whom she told Vogue was the first person who made her feel secure.)

Here are some photos and more details about Ron Howard’s family.

Bryce Dallas (picture below) is an actress, model, producer, and writer. Her breakout roles were in The Village and Lady in the Water. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for As You Like It. She also appeared in Spider-Man 3. Her many other credits include portraying Victoria in the Twilight series, Terminator Salvation, 50/50, The Help, Jurassic World (Claire Dearing.) She’s married to actor Seth Gabel and they have two children: Theodore and Beatrice.

Paige Howard is also an actress. Her credits include Medium, 90210, Adventureland, stalkTALK, The Employer, and more. She won Best Supporting Actress at the Los Angeles Movie Awards for The Employer.

Cheryl Howard, Ron Howard’s wife, has done some acting of her own, but her 14 credits consist of unnamed roles. Her credits include The Da Vinci Code (person at book signing), A Beautiful Mind (Harvard administrator), Ransom (science fair coordinator), and Splash (girl at wedding.)

Rance Howard, Ron’s dad, did portray himself in the scene where he was watching the security cameras at Ron’s house. But sadly, Rance Howard died after that portrayal in November at the age of 89.