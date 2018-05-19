Royal Wedding 2018 Channels on TV to Watch

The Royal Wedding is one of the most anticipated events of the year. When Prince William married Kate Middleton, millions of people tuned in to see the royal couple tie the knot. Now, Prince Harry is getting married to his American bride, Meghan Markle. Get the rundown on the Royal Wedding 2018 channels to watch on TV, along with the programming lineup for each of the networks on the big day below.

BBC & BBC AMERICA

The Royal Wedding will air live on both BBC and BBC America. BBC America is running specials on the couple, as well as the royal family, up until the live coverage of the event. This includes a 2:25 a.m. ET showing of Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance, which focuses on the social background of the couple’s marriage. The live coverage of the wedding will officially begin on BBC America at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and will run until 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. An encore presentation of the wedding coverage will air from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, with additional coverage as well, airing until 6 p.m. ET. From 6 – 8 p.m. ET, highlights from the ceremony will be shown and, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET, the most memorable moments from the event will air. Footage of the wedding will again air from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. ET.

For those with BBC, you will not need a cable subscription to watch the wedding on the network’s website. The network has waived the TV licence fee just for the big event. BBC’s official statement on the exception says that, “In exceptional circumstances, the BBC can grant a dispensation for the temporary viewing of television, so long as the viewing is for the sole purpose of screening an event which is judged by the BBC to be of national importance. The BBC considers that the royal wedding is such an event.”

E!

E! is known for its read carpet coverage. For the Royal Wedding, the E! network is airing E! Live From the Royal Wedding from 5 – 10 a.m. ET. Coverage of the event will include celebrity arrivals, the ceremony and the processional that follows the nuptials. Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Sarah-Jane Crawford and royal expert Melanie Bromley will all participate.

CNN

CNN will be airing the Royal Wedding Countdown live from Windsor England, with Don Lemon and Clarissa Ward, starting Friday night at 10 p.m. ET and running to Saturday, at 2 a.m. ET. The countdown will pick up with Max Foster and Isha Sesay then at 2 a.m. ET and run until 4 a.m. ET.

The Royal Wedding live coverage will begin at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT, with Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, Richard Quest and Max Foster. This will continue until 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Lemon and Ward will then provide coverage of the event from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET. An encore showing of the Royal Wedding and coverage will then air from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET.

FOX News

FOX News will have special editions of FOX and Friends for the big event. This coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT and will carry to 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. FNC’s chief news anchor Shepard Smith and co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, Sandra Smith, along with FOX and Friends‘ Ainsley Earhardt will take part in coverage of the event.

PBS

According to The Hollywood Reporter, PBS will air The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, with special live coverage from the BBC, which starts at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT. Meredith Vieira, along with UK host Matt Baker and Anita Rani, will host. The coverage will en at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The WHYY network will also air the same coverage, at the same time.

HLN

HLN will be airing CNN’s coverage of the Royal Wedding with Anderson Cooper, Alisyn Camerota, Richard Quest and Max Foster. It will begin at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT and conclude at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The coverage will air again from 3 – 6 p.m. ET.

CBS

CBS News Presents: The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air on the CBS network from 4 – 10 a.m. ET/1 – 7 a.m. PT live. It will cover the marriage of the new royal couple, along with footage surrounding the nuptials. Then, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, the special titled Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air. It will focus on the wedding, as well as how the modern romance affects the British monarchy.

NBC

The Today Show is airing a live special event for the Royal Wedding on NBC. The nuptials will be covered by anchors Savannah Guthrie an Hoda Kotb, along with Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. This will air from 4:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. PT.

ABC & Freeform

ABC and Freeform will be airing a live special called The Royal Wedding: A Special Edition of Good Morning America, from 5 – 10 a.m. ET/2 – 7 a.m. PT. This GMA special will have Robin Roberts an David Muir delivering the lead coverage of the Royal Wedding.

TLC

The TLC network is set to air four hours of live coverage for the big event, starting at 5 a.m. ET. TLC’s Royal Wedding Live will be hosted by Hill Martin and Richard Kay. Following the live coverage, specials on the couple will air for the next few hours, up until 12 p.m. ET. Then, Royal Wedding Revealed will later air at 10 p.m. ET, with commentary from style experts Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, George Kotsiopoulos and Hayley Paige, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MSNBC

MSNBC will begin its coverage of the Royal Wedding in a segment from 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET. It will then be followed with more live coverage, airing from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET. Additional coverage will air from 6 – 7 p.m. ET.

TELEMUNDO

La Boda Real, which translates as “The Royal Wedding” will air live on the Telemundo network. From 5 – 6 a.m. ET/2 – 3 a.m. PT, there will be live coverage of the romance of the couple. The coverage will then continue and focus on the live nuptials, from 6 – 9 a.m. ET/3 – 6 a.m. PT. María Celeste Arrarás will lead the coverage, according to Broadway World. Leading up to the event, host stated that, “I’ve had the opportunity to cover several royal weddings, but none like this. Megan and Harry’s wedding actually has the Cinderella factor: It’s like a fairy tale. We’ll watch as a young actress from Los Angeles sees her dreams come true and becomes the first British princess born in the United States.”

Another special, titled Al Rojo Vivo, will air on primetime at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Rodner Figueroa, Nicole Suárez and Enrique “Quique” Usales will participate, according to Broadway World.