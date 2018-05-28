‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Fantasy League Info

In the past, ABC has featured a fantasy league for seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This year, no official ABC fantasy league appears to be created. So, for those putting together their own league for predictions, game-playing and ultimate answers, there are still options. For example, Women.com has created a printable to use throughout the season, which you can find here. Players can download the PDF and print it out at home. There are also additional copies of the printable to download here.

The Bachelor Bracket website has multiple fantasy leagues created for the 2018 season of The Bachelorette and you can find them here. There are official leagues in addition to fan-made leagues as well.

The Thrillist has released some tips when it comes to playing along this season. The Thrillist has reported that, “While each fantasy league is a little different, they all follow the general premise of a March Madness bracket. You lock in picks for which cast members you think will make it through each elimination rose ceremony and get points for each contestant you choose correctly, with the points increasing after each round.” And, when it comes to things to look out for on the show, definitely pay attention to the limo arrivals order on the premiere. The people who get out first and those who get out last stand the biggest chances of making it far on the show.

It’s also important to pay attention to who gets the first impression rose, as well as the first kisses. In past seasons of the show, many contestants who get either one or both of these end up winning.

For those who would like to watch the show this season, in order to keep up with your fantasy league, there are several options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets), which is the network that airs the show. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC (the network which broadcasts the show) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages for DirecTV Now. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.