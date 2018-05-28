‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2018 & Premiere Rundown

On the 2018 premiere of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin begins narrowing down her contestants for season 14. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on the premiere, as well as who wins The Bachelorette, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who Becca Kufrin is reportedly engaged to, who gets eliminated on the premiere episode, who the final four hometown dates are and more.

The official ABC synopsis for the big premiere reads, “Even a self-confident Becca who knows what she wants can always use some support and advice. Three former Bachelorettes who all found true love – Rachel, JoJo and Kaitlyn – come to the mansion to help Becca prepare for her big first night. After some encouragement and sound guidance, Becca’s three new friends toast to her bright future. The Bachelorette, dazzling in a shimmering gown, is greeted by Chris Harrison that evening; and the limos filled with anxious eligible bachelors, who are ready to pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression on Becca, begin to pull into the driveway …”

It continues, stating that, “Becca is beyond impressed with this group of handsome men, but no sooner does she arrive inside than one aggressive bachelor whisks her off for the first one-on-one conversation of the night. The rest of the evening Becca’s suitors scramble to steal her away for some private time. Chris Harrison ratchets up the pressure when he brings out the coveted first impression rose … And after she gives out the first impression rose, Becca is ready for her first of many rose ceremonies … At the end of the night, 21 bachelors remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Becca and attempt to become the love of her life.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette online here. Read on below for the spoilers.

Who Gets Eliminated First on “The Bachelorette” 2018

Kamil Nicalek, Chase Vergason, Grant Vandevanter, Joe Amabile, Darius Feaster, and Christian Estrada are all sent home during the first rose ceremony of the season, as reported by Reality Steve . Another contestant named Jake Enyeart was also sent home during episode 1 because he actually knew Kufrin prior to meeting her on the show. Reality Steve said that, “Becca says they’ve met numerous times before. Jake tries to explain himself, but Becca really isn’t having any of it. She just doesn’t see anything there with him, didn’t when they met before, he never showed any interest before, so she doesn’t want to waste his time, so she sends him home.”

Enyeart reportedly didn’t seem interested in Kufrin on the occasions he had previously met her, so why now, right? ABC revealed that on the premiere, “While the men try and show her they are there for the right reasons, two bachelors decide to share some strange allegations as one man questions the other’s intentions – right in front of Becca! But the drama is just starting, as a man she remembers meeting in Minnesota shows up as one of her suitors. She already needs to rely on her gut instincts to make the right decision: Should he stay or go?”

When it comes to the limo arrivals, the men pull out all the stops. One guy even dresses up in a chicken costume. There’s always at least one costume-wearer every season. According to ABC, “One dashing suitor surprises her by dropping to one knee with a proposal on the spot. Another man is so eager to show that he is ready for fatherhood that he pulls up in a minivan full of soccer balls, a child safety seat and snacks. Not to be outdone, an adventure lover rides in on an ox, and one brave man arrives in a chicken suit. But it will be hard to top the confident entrepreneur who brings an entire gospel choir to serenade the elegant Bachelorette.”

“The Bachelorette” 2018 Contestants Who Have Drama

In addition to the Jake Enyeart drama, contestant Chase Vergason is right in the middle of some controversy as well. So, it’s no wonder he gets eliminated on night 1.

Reality Steve reported that he’s outed by another contestant. Steve has stated that, “Chris brings Christon and Blake outside and tells them that he knows one of Chase’s exes. Both from Orlando area and after Chase showed up on the ATFR, his ex texted Chris and told him Chase wasn’t there for the right reasons, all he does is hang with his boys, and he’s just trying to revamp his marketing company … Chase says that’s not even his ex. It’s a girl he dated for a month and maybe spent two weeks with … Basically nothing gets resolved, but Chase didn’t come off looking great because he had a hard time explaining himself.”

So, it looks like Becca Kufrin is eliminating drama right away this season. In the words of Kufrin, “Let’s do the damn thing!” And, we’re sorry if that’s the millionth time you’ve had to hear that quote so far … and the season hasn’t even really begun.

Who Wins “The Bachelorette” 2018

USA Today reported on the proposal and Kufrin revealed that, “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind … It just has a different feeling. It feels so good to say it, and this time I feel like it’s gonna stick.”

People Magazine exclusively announced Becca Kufrin’s big engagement news. Kufrin said that her engagement ring is “very beautiful” and that, “I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened. It’s been crazy, but it was so worth it.”