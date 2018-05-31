How to Watch ‘Flip or Flop’ Online

Christina and Tarek El Moussa, the star couple from Flip or Flop, may have ended their romantic relationship in divorce, but the two continue to work together. Season 7 of Flip or Flop continues to air new episodes and the El Moussas’ personal lives come into play on the show, especially when it comes to the aftermath of their divorce. Christina debates selling their family home, Tarek is dating … Each of them have moved on, but the show must go on, right?

According to Christina, filming together is awkward, but she’s doing her best. She told People that, “This would probably be awkward for any exes, but since we have to see each other every day it’s beyond awkward. So I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light.”

Flip or Flop airs on Thursday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the HGTV network. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of HGTV online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you can watch tonight’s show for free:

When it comes to how different the show has become since the El Moussa’s split, Tarek told E! News that, “We do our best to be as professional as possible but every now and then we have to jab at each other—sometimes more serious than others. It’s kind of how it goes nowadays … We got into a few arguments that I didn’t think were going to make camera and they did.” Perhaps this is why Christina makes fun of Tarek when she finds out he’s going on a date during episode 6 of season 7.

Despite the jabs and arguments, Tarek told E! that, “I hope the best for her. We have kids. I need her to continue her career and I want her to be successful, make money. That way, she can live a great life. My kids can have a great life. At the same time, I’m doing everything I can to build my companies.” Tarek was the one who originally filed for divorce from Christina in January 2017.

The episodes from season 7 of Flip or Flop are already available for purchase on Amazon, in addition to past seasons. Individual episodes, as well as the entire season is up for purchase. YouTube also has Flip or Flop episodes up to buy for the past seasons. As for season 8 or the future of the show, Fox News has reported Tarek saying, “Right now, it’s up in the air … We’re not sure. I think time will tell … That’s our job. We go. We shoot our show. We flip houses and at the day of the we have to keep working.”