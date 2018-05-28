How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Online

Becca Kufrin managed to pull herself together after being dumped on national television by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor 2018. Now, she is the new star of The Bachelorette and we have all the details on how to watch season 14 of The Bachelorette online, including free options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Prior to Kufrin’s being a part of The Bachelor, she actually applied to be a contestant twice. On Stassi Schroeder’s Straight Up with Stassi podcast, Kufrin revealed, “Two of my coworkers had applied for me and I got this random call one day from this guy named Scott in casting and I thought it was a joke at first. And I went to work and my two co-workers, I could hear them giggling next to me. They were like, ‘Oh, haha, that was us.’” Kufrin said that when she was first going to apply to be on the show, she had run into her ex-boyfriend and they got back together once again. Kufrin’s ex, Ross Jirgl, actually appeared on The Bachelor, hoping to win back the love of his life on the show. Kufrin ended up rejecting him.

After Kufrin and Jirgl broke up again in 2016, she said that a friend told her she should try to sign up to be on The Bachelor again. Kufrin admitted, “Months later, I got a call again from casting saying, ‘Hey, we got your application. Do you want to move forward?’” She thought to herself, “Why not? What do I have to lose?”

Though Luyendyk broke Kufrin’s heart, she has reportedly forgiven him. Kufrin told People that, “He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions … At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”

Kufrin also admitted that, “I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind.’ I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever.” So, even though Kufrin forgives Luyendyk, she definitely will not forget the break up, especially feeling so blindsided.

Kufrin was first revealed as the new star of The Bachelorette in March 2018, on the After the Final Rose Special for the finale of The Bachelor. There, she had to watch the break up as a viewer and then confront Luyendyk on stage live. Kufrin, towards the end of the show, was then announced as The Bachelorette and she had the opportunity to meet several of her suitorss.

The Bachelorette 2018 airs on Monday nights on the ABC network. It broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET/PT, so tune in to see who Becca Kufrin winds up engaged to at the end of her journey … and hopefully this guy doesn’t have commitment issues like Luyendyk.