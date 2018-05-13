Who Are the Actors Playing Prince William and Kate Middleton in a Royal Romance?

The Royal Wedding is just around the corner, and it should come as no surprise that Lifetime has released a movie to honor the event. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance chronicles the couple’s journey, featuring many of the key moments in their relationship. Naturally, William and Kate are two of the people who will make an appearance in the film. The royal duo is portrayed by actors Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell.

Laura Mitchell is an actress got made her TV debut in 2001. In 2015, she played a reporter in the TV show, Arrow, followed by two roles in TV Movies, including The Unauthorized Full House Story and October Kiss. In Menendez: Blood Brothers, which came out last year, Mitchell played Oziel’s mistress. She also appeared in the Hallmark Channel’s Finding Sants and Christmas List.

In an interview with Vancouver Presents, Mitchell said, “Having the opportunity to play Kate was absolutely a dream come true… It was an amazing experience and everyone on the cast and crew worked so hard to bring this show to life and make sure to do the story justice. I just hope people have as much fun watching it as we did making it.”

Burgess Abernethy, meanwhile, is an Australian actor who has appeared in a number of Australian television shows, including H20: Just Add Water, Dance Academy, <Crownies, and Hoges.

According to a Daily Mail article, the actor is dating a fellow actor from H20, Caribe Heine. Abernethy is active on social media, often posting about his travels across the world.