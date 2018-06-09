Hallmark’s ‘The Perfect Bride 2: Wedding Bells’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Tonight we finally get to see the sequel to the adorable movie, The Perfect Bride. Tonight’s movie, The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells premieres on Hallmark tonight, June 9, at 9 p.m. Eastern as part of the June weddings series. Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith reprise their roles in what promises to be another heartwarming movie. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about The Perfect Bride 2. (Note: If you’re looking for details about where the movie was filmed, see our story here.)

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the premiere, you can watch encores on June 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 16 at 7 p.m., June 17 at 3 p.m., and June 23 at 3 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Newly engaged Nick and Molly are looking forward to their big day. After their overbooked wedding venue reserves the wrong date, they have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer that may be too good to turn down.”

Hallmark has another synopsis which reads: “Former marriage counselor turned trainer Molly offers yoga and advice to couples in her Bridal and Marriage Boot Camps, (and it becomes) so popular she wants to buy her own gym. Her boyfriend Nick is in the same happy boat. He’s the wedding photographer everyone wants, but now he’s going to pursue art photography. Both Molly and Nick are taking big steps and they’re about to take another huge step together by getting married. Though they’re clearly perfect for one another, each is afraid of repeating past mistakes by seeking perfection but luckily, they remember that nothing really matters except their perfect love.”

Interestingly, it was Smith and Hutton who came up with the idea for the sequel. Smith told International Business Times that they enjoyed filming the first movie so much that they went to Hallmark to ask about making a sequel. And the executives told them absolutely, because the fans loved their first movie so much. A third movie hasn’t yet been confirmed, but if fans show their excitement for this one, then it just might happen. Hallmark seems increasingly interested in making sequels to its movies, just look at the Vineyard movie series and the Wedding March series.

By the way, if you want to see the first movie, The Perfect Bride, it will air on June 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern and June 23 at 1 p.m.

Pascale Hutton stars as Molly White. She’s known for her starring role in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, which was just renewed for season six. Her other credits include Summer of Dreams, The Unspoken, Royal Pains (Nikki), Once Upon a Time (Princess Gerda), Recipe for Love, Arctic Air (Krista), Continuum (Alicia), Fringe (Sally), Sanctuary (Abby Corrigan), A Family Thanksgiving, Cats & Dogs, Rookie Blue, Supernatural (Lia), Flashipoint (Kira Marlowe), Intelligence (Julianna), Reaper, Traveler (Kim Doherty), The Dead Zone (Karen), Smallville (Raya/Karen), and more.

Kavan Smith stars as Nick Dyson. HIs many TV and movie credits include Destiny Ridge, Mission to Mars, Human Target, Smallville, Supernatural, The Outer Limits, Sanctuary, Battlestar Galactica, The 4400, Fairly Legal, Rogue, Stargate: Atlantis, Eureka (Deputy Andy), Mistresses (Ellis), Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and he’s well known for his role as Leland on When Calls the Heart.

Also starring in the movie are:

Leanne Lapp (Lisa)

Kerry James (Rennie)

Casey Manderson (Brendan)

Hayley Sales (Elizableth)

Mark Dacasco (Daniel)

Lane Edwards (Steven)

Michael St. John Smith (Andrew)

Annabel Kershaw (Theresa)

Francoise Yip (Georgia)

Mike Gill (James Dyson)

Fred Keating (Walter Dyson)

Edwin Perez (Banker)

Mariessa Portelance (Dance Teacher)

Tom Tasses (Reverend)

